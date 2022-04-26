ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

1 Person is Dead, 1 Injured after a Double Shooting in Portland

By Cindy Campbell
 2 days ago
Portland Police say one person has died and another was sent to the hospital after a double shooting on Woodford Street. It was just after 1:00 Tuesday morning when Portland Police responded to the 100 block of Woodford Street in Portland for a report of an argument between a...

Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Brewer, ME
ABOUT

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

