PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were found dead in an apartment in Springdale, authorities said. The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of two people dead in an apartment in the 1000 block of Pittsburgh Street on Monday around 3:30 p.m.County police said a man and woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.Sources told KDKA that the woman was found in a kitchen area while the man was found close by. They were found by a maintenance worker, police said. "He had gone to change some locks and knocked on the door and nobody answered and he looked through...

SPRINGDALE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO