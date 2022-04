MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami city commissioners are scheduled to vote Thursday on a potential new stadium and land deal for Inter Miami CF. David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF soccer club hopes to score goals on the current Melreese Golf Course and Country Club with its 131 acres up the grabs by the airport. Coach Phil Neville hopes commissioners vote yes to their new home. “Big day tomorrow,” said coach Neville on Wednesday. “I think everyone’s excited. You see the plan for the stadium. We hope we get that final vote to build one of the best stadiums in the MLS.” Years have been...

