Kentucky State

Chris Stapleton’s ‘A Concert for Kentucky’ raises $1M for charity

By Braxton Caudill
foxlexington.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The tally is in for total funds raised through Chris Stapleton’s concert at Kroger Field on Saturday. The sold-out stadium show titled “A Concert for...

