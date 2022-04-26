New Oriental: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $122.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $614.1 million in the period.

