ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

New Oriental: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BEIJING (AP) _ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $122.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $614.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EDU

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: Penske Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Penske Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 26.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.76 versus an estimate of $3.77. Revenue was up $1.20 billion from...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

JetBlue Airways JBLU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. JetBlue Airways beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.8 versus an estimate of $-0.86. Revenue was up $1.00 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

General Motors: Q1 Earnings Insights

General Motors GM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. General Motors beat estimated earnings by 24.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.68. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#New Oriental Education#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research#Edu
Benzinga

Recap: SKF Q1 Earnings

SKF SKFRY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SKF beat estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $88.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Coca-Cola

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Coca-Cola KO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $69.43 versus the current price of Coca-Cola at $65.96, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Texas Instruments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Texas Instruments TXN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Texas Instruments beat estimated earnings by 7.8%, reporting an EPS of $2.35 versus an estimate of $2.18. Revenue was up $616.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Baxter International

Baxter International BAX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Baxter International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80. Baxter International bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

T-Mobile US: Q1 Earnings Insights

T-Mobile US TMUS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. T-Mobile US beat estimated earnings by 78.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $361.00 million from the same...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Minerals Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Minerals Technologies MTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Minerals Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25. Minerals Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blackstone Mortgage Trust missed estimated earnings by 1.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $24.57 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

FirstService: Q1 Earnings Insights

FirstService FSV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FirstService beat estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $123.51 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Insights

Prosperity Bancshares PB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prosperity Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 2.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was down $13.52 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Canadian Pacific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $465.8 million. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Aware's Earnings

Aware AWRE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-04-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Aware will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09. Aware bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Solid Biosciences Q1 Earnings

Solid Biosciences SLDB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Solid Biosciences missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was down $1.41 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Spotify Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Spotify Technology SPOT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spotify Technology reporting an EPS of $0.24. Revenue was up $398.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Farmers National Banc: Q1 Earnings Insights

Farmers National Banc FMNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Farmers National Banc beat estimated earnings by 10.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.46. Revenue was up $13.09 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Seagate Tech Q3 Earnings

Seagate Tech Hldgs STX reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Seagate Tech Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.89. Revenue was up $71.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Gorman-Rupp Q1 Earnings

Gorman-Rupp GRC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gorman-Rupp missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $13.14 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
424K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy