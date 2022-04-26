Adel’s Ansley Paulk selected as ABAC Nursing Student of Distinction

Jeffrey Ross, dean of the ABAC School of Nursing and Health Sciences, presents the school’s Student of Distinction award to Ansley Paulk. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Ansley Paulk, a nursing major from Adel, has been selected as the Student of Distinction for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Students of Distinction are chosen by faculty through a competitive process. They must first be a Superior or Distinguished Honor student with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Many other factors are considered during the selection, including involvement in engaged academic learning activities, active participation on campus in clubs and school/college activities, service to the community, leadership among peers, and strong interpersonal skills.

Paulk completed every ABAC nursing course for her associate of science in nursing degree with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average, a feat called “astonishing” by her faculty nominators.

Currently serving as the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority’s vice president of public relations and recruitment, Paulk is a member of Phi Beta Kappa Honors Society and the Georgia Association of Nursing Students.

On the ABAC campus, Paulk has volunteered to assist with Stallion Day and the Run for the Nurses. She has given tours of the nursing facilities, helping to engage and encourage future students.

Away from the ABAC campus, Paulk has assisted with Tift County Special Olympics and volunteered at the Salvation Army facility. While working full-time, she shadowed a CRNA to learn more about her career choices.

Faculty members describe Paulk as someone who maintains strong relationships with faculty and students and frequently volunteers her time for events that support nursing and the community.

Jeffrey Ross, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, presented Paulk with a medallion and a certificate at the recent Academic Awards ceremony in Tift Hall.