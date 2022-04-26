ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Suburban high school students build community center for veterans' community

By Tony Smith
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb4bo_0fKVm1HV00

A newly built veteran's community center will be unveiled Tuesday night.

This after District 214 high school students built the large veterans community center at the Forest View Education Center in Arlington Heights.

The 30 tiny homes will be shipped to the Golden Isles Veterans Village in Georgia. Many of the kids involved are studying construction and building trades. For years, the school district has partnered with veterans' organizations. This year they partnered with Nine Line Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington Heights, IL
Government
City
Arlington Heights, IL
Local
Illinois Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Illinois Education
Arlington Heights, IL
Education
Current Publishing

$9.5M activity center proposed north of Carmel High School football stadium

An 85,000-square-foot building has been proposed north of the Carmel High School football stadium to provide indoor practice space for the marching band and winter guard, with athletics and other student groups expected to use the facility, as well. Tentatively named the Greyhound Activities Center, the $9.5 million pre-engineered building...
CARMEL, IN
YourErie

Hagen History Center hosts Free Community Day

If you are looking for a nice Sunday activity, here is your chance to enjoy a free tour at the Hagen History Center. The Hagen History Center held a Free Community Day where visitors could tour the mansion and other exhibits for free. The Wood-Morrison House has three new galleries along with a new children’s […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Village#High School#Nine Line Foundation
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy