Woman rescued after jumping from Alabama bridge into Tennessee River

An Alabama Arby's manager was charged with assault Monday, accused of having thrown hot grease on a drive-thru customer, resulting in severe burns to the victim's body. Police in Hueytown, near Birmingham, said they arrested Shea Denise Peoples, 50, at an Arby's on Saturday shortly after an “altercation between an employee and a customer” in which an employee of the fast-food chain "threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru."

HUEYTOWN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO