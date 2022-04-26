ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Woman rescued after jumping from Alabama bridge into Tennessee River

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several North Alabama agencies worked Monday to find a woman who had reportedly jumped from the Interstate 65 bridge into the Tennessee River. According to the Morgan...

www.al.com

Comments / 30

Barbara Groce Prichard
1d ago

she has been given a second chance to change her life..get help and know that God is with you..

Reply(1)
5
John Moon
1d ago

Mixed emotions, On one hand I say Amen for another chance in life, but on the other hand I say let her go because that's what she wanted to do.

Reply(1)
2
CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

Alabama Arby's manager accused of throwing hot grease on drive-thru customer, causing severe burns

An Alabama Arby's manager was charged with assault Monday, accused of having thrown hot grease on a drive-thru customer, resulting in severe burns to the victim's body. Police in Hueytown, near Birmingham, said they arrested Shea Denise Peoples, 50, at an Arby's on Saturday shortly after an “altercation between an employee and a customer” in which an employee of the fast-food chain "threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru."
HUEYTOWN, AL
