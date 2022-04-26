Woman rescued after jumping from Alabama bridge into Tennessee River
Several North Alabama agencies worked Monday to find a woman who had reportedly jumped from the Interstate 65 bridge into the Tennessee River. According to the Morgan...www.al.com
she has been given a second chance to change her life..get help and know that God is with you..
Mixed emotions, On one hand I say Amen for another chance in life, but on the other hand I say let her go because that's what she wanted to do.
