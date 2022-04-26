ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckham County, OK

Frost Advisory issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Severe weather is not expected and no warnings are anticipated at this time. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Roger Mills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Roger Mills County through 415 AM CDT At 338 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles south of Roll, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, Hammon, Strong City, Roll and Angora. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ROGER MILLS COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, Harper, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, central Harper, Alfalfa, western Grant, northwestern Garfield and northeastern Woodward Counties through 630 AM CDT At 546 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodward, Woods and Alfalfa counties through 630 am. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Buffalo, Helena, Waynoka, Carmen, Freedom, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Nash, Burlington, Hillsdale, Dacoma, Manchester, Carrier, Amorita, Byron, Lambert and Alabaster Caverns State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garden; Garfield; Grant; Hayes; Holt; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 03:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abr. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 1230 PM CDT. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in Aberdeen SD has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in South Dakota James River At Columbia affecting Brown County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River At Columbia. * WHEN...From early this morning to late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Flooding of the lower lying agricultural areas begins * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. A blowing dust advisory means that blowing dust will restrict visibilities. Travelers are urged to use caution. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Southeastern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...Wind advisory in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. Blowing dust advisory in effect from noon through 8 PM Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could also reduce visibility, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Kanawha, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could still result in frost formation in normally colder low spots, depending upon the patchy, varying cloud cover. * WHERE...Wyoming, Kanawha and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold by either moving them to a sheltered area or covering them. Target Area: Rockbridge FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Rockbridge County. * WHEN...Through 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures may damage or kill sensitive vegetation.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects before the strong winds begin. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 55 MPH expected. Localized wind gusts over 60 MPH cannot be ruled out in the Albion Mountains, along Interstate 84 near the Yale and Idahome exits, and in the Black Pine Mountains. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Albion Mountains, and Raft River Region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. This includes portions of Interstate 84 and Interstate 86. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Localized blowing dust is possible and may result in pockets of poor visibility.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert, including Barstow and Fort Irwin. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for sudden decreases in visibility to less than 1 mile, and even briefly down to a few hundred yards. If you encounter an area of blowing dust, slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between 1 and 3 miles with occasional reductions below 1 mile expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions could be encountered on portions of I-80 and US-95 due to reduced visibility. Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall and diminished snowmelt, river levels will continue to fall slowly. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw and Alston...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO THIS EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt are expected. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to this evening. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 6.9 feet this evening. - Action stage is 7.5 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph and isolated gusts to 60 mph are expected. Winds will be strongest through and below passes and canyons. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Gallatin; Madison WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches above 6000 feet with locally higher amounts. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches in the valleys. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected, locally near 55 MPH through favored passes and canyons. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 1 PM today to midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds and blowing dust may be hazardous to drivers on the roads.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Briscoe, Crosby, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. Target Area: Briscoe; Crosby; Floyd RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LOCATIONS ON THE CAPROCK RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. a Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...Southwest at 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph on Thursday and west at 15-25 mph gusting to 35 mph on Friday. * Humidity...As low as 4 percent on Thursday and Friday. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX

