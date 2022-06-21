ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: what to expect from the summer sale

By Jasmine Mannan
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are finally confirmed! The dates for this spectacular sale are verified to occur on the 12th and 13th July this year. However, the early sales are now beginning so it's time to start the hunt. If you've been thinking about getting your hands on a new Kindle or any other tech then this is a great chance to snag a deal while you're at it.

We're already seeing some Kindle deals and there are likely many more still to come in the run up to Prime Day. So if you don't want to wait then you can still get your hands on Kindle with a great discount. You can find some of the early deals further down the page.

You might be on the look out for a new ereader so you can read comics and graphic novels or maybe you want something for the long haul with the long lasting battery life offered by a Kindle. Either way, you can be sure that you'll see some discounts on a range of products this year, maybe even models considered the best Kindles on the market.

We're rounding up some of the products we are expecting to see in this years Prime Day Kindle deals based on some of the deals present last year. There have been many new releases since last year to keep an eye on. Have a read below so you're prepared to grab the best deals when Prime Day is finally here!

When will Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals start?

It has been confirmed that Prime Day this year, 2022, will fall on July 12th and 13th. It has been stated that early deals will begin on June 21st meaning they are finally here, be sure to keep an eye out for kindle deals and check here for updates regarding the best ones.

Do you need Prime for Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals?

To take part in official Prime Day Kindle deals you'll need an active Amazon Prime subscription. However, if you're not already a subscriber there's a ray of hope available. That's because Amazon regularly offers free trials for its Prime service in the lead up to its official sale. Time it right, and you could be browsing the full suite of offers for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Chv0A_0fKVlUVs00

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime
You can already pick up a free 30 day trial for Amazon Prime. If you start this deal now it will allow you to browse the early sales and the Prime Day deals all for free considering the dates have been confirmed for the 12th and 13th of July.
View Deal

Not only could you browse Amazon's own Prime Day Kindle deals for free, but it's worth noting that other retailers will also be getting involved come the summer. We often see stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target in the US (Currys, Very, and Argos in the UK) competing with the online retail giant with their own sales during this time period. Not only that, but they regularly price match Amazon's own offers, and sometimes even throw in additional gift cards or other value-busting items for free as well.

What to expect from Prime Day Kindle deals 2022

  • Kindle | $89.99 $49.99 | £69.99 £39.99
  • Kindle Paperwhite | $139.99 $89.99 - $104.99 | £129.99 £79.99 - £99.99
  • Kindle Oasis | $269.99 $195 | £229.99 £169.99

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are the best time to secure a new ereader, as we often see these devices dropping back down to their lowest ever prices for the annual sale. Amazon loves to discount its own devices during this period, and you can bet there will be plenty of savings on the latest Kindle models in 2022. On top of that, though, it's worth noting that we often also see Kindle Unlimited and Audible free trials flying around as well - sometimes packaged in with the ereaders themselves.

Early Prime Day Deals

In the lead up to Prime Day we are already seeing prices on Kindles being slashed, which makes us very optimistic about the sales we may see on the actual day. If you're eager to get your hands on a Kindle right now and just can't wait then take a look at the current deals below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEOyF_0fKVlUVs00

Kindle | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - This price cut saves you 33% off of a standard Kindle. We have seen prices lower than this during peak sales periods but if you don't want to wait for Prime Day this is a great deal to take advantage of. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJ16O_0fKVlUVs00

Kindle Fabric Cover | $29.99 $25.99 at Amazon
Save $4 - Although not the biggest saving, the fact that we are seeing discounts on accessories already likely means that we will see some great deals coming for Prime Day. View Deal

How much will a Kindle be on Prime Day?

We're expecting the cheapest of this year's Prime Day Kindle deals to fall around $49.99 / £39.99. For your cash, you'll get the base Kindle model, with ads, and 8GB of storage space. If you're looking for something a little further up the market, we're predicting Kindle Paperwhite prices to hit between $89.99 and $100 in the US, and £79.99 and £100 in the UK.

Kindle Oasis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0VOj_0fKVlUVs00

(Image credit: Kindle)

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's answer to ereader luxury. With a starting price of $269.99 / £229.99, however, it comes in more expensive than some full tablets. This top of the range model is a little more stubborn with its price point, though did hit $195 during previous Prime Day sales and has returned to that position over Black Fridays since then. Things are a little more optimistic in the UK - we spotted a record low £169.99 price during the November sales that actually returned to the shelves as recently as April. Even outside of those discounts, though, we've been seeing the Kindle Oasis available for around £179.99 over the course of the year so far.

Amazon Kindle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COgoz_0fKVlUVs00

(Image credit: Amazon)

The standard Kindle (usually $89.99 / £69.99) has already broken its previous Prime Day price in 2022, which certainly bodes well for some excellent discounts to come. Whereas we only dropped down to $54.99 / £49.99 last summer, we've already spotted a $49.99 sales price on the base model in the US (back in January) and a £39.99 record low in the UK (in April). Even during less impressive sales, however, this device is still hitting $59.99 / £49.99 regularly - just $5 more than last year's Prime Day Kindle deals.

We would expect the standard edition Kindle to return to those record low prices in the summer, available for $49.99 / £39.99.

Kindle Paperwhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bw9f3_0fKVlUVs00

(Image credit: Kindle)

The Kindle Paperwhite is a slightly different story. With a new model on the shelves (boasting a larger screen, smaller bezels, warm screen tone, and USB-C charging), we're treading water before the real discounts hit the shelves. However, we do expect some price cuts to hit the 2021 model during this year's Prime Day Kindle deals. After all, we've already seen that $139.99 / £129.99 MSRP hitting record lows of $104.99 in March, a price only previously spotted over Black Friday. Plus, the latest release has regularly dropped below £100 in the UK, available for £99.99 during sales in February, March, and April.

Those prices may well give way to some larger discounts in official Prime Day Kindle deals this year. The new release will be coming up to its first birthday this summer, a solid position for some heavier savings. We're predicting a price range of between $89.99 and $104.99 in the US and £79.99 - £99.99 in the UK, inline with previous years' offers.

If, however, you're on the hunt for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (for the increased storage space, automatic light adjustment, and Qi charging), we'd recommend keeping an eye out for prices of around $145 / £149.99, the lowest prices we've spotted so far. We've only seen the $189.99 / £179.99 MSRP of this boosted model drop a handful of times since its September release, so we're holding out for official Prime Day Kindle deals for more inspiration here.

Last year's best Prime Day Kindle deals

While we were dealing with some slightly older models, last year's Prime Day Kindle deals still offered up some excellent discounts across the range. These were some record low prices back then but the best news is we've already seen some of those price cuts beaten in 2022.

For something a little more premium, we'd recommend staying abreast of all the latest Prime Day iPad deals updates as well. Or, we're also rounding up our predictions for this year's Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
ELLE DECOR

25 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is officially returning this summer! According to an Amazon press release, the annual Prime Day savings extravaganza is slated for July 12 and 13. Every year, Prime Day brings the promise of Black Friday-level discounts (we’re talking 50% off and above) on millions of items across all product categories. Last year, there were so many can’t-miss home deals that we made a Prime Day shopping list for every home category.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Deals on Amazon’s Fire Tablets, TVs and More for Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day if you’re still shopping for tech gifts for dads and grads (or yourself). The e-commerce giant is marking down prices on its best-selling Alexa-enabled electronics, including Fire TVs and tablets, e-readers, Blink outdoor cameras, air quality monitors, thermostats, streaming sticks and other smart home gadgets during its Father’s Day sale, which promises up to 56 percent off select products.More from The Hollywood ReporterLena Waithe, Jeremy Pope, More Stars Celebrate...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Not All of the Best Deals Will Be On Amazon Prime Day — These Online Sales Are Here to Compete

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during retail therapy bonanza.More from The Hollywood ReporterTarget Is Taking on Amazon Prime Day -- Here Are the Best Deals to Expect...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Kindle#Kindle Paperwhite#Kindle Oasis#Amazon Prime Day
CNET

Target Rivals Amazon Prime Day With 3 Days of Deals Starting July 11

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Target isn't letting Amazon Prime Day have all the fun this year. The big-box retailer has just announced that its annual Target Deal Days event is coming back for the fourth year, this time taking place from July 11 through July 13. This three-day event starts a day before Amazon's Prime Day deals will kick off officially and ends the same time. Target Deal Days will include discounts on just about everything it sells, including electronics, toys, home, beauty and much more.
SHOPPING
Fortune

Amazon unveils the dates for Prime Day 2022

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Amazon Prime Day, the shopping extravaganza that has become nearly as important to the online retailer as the holiday season, will take place on July 12 and 13 this year.
RETAIL
CNET

Early Prime Day Deals: 83 Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Though the announced Prime Day dates are still a few weeks away, the sale is actually well underway at Amazon. It's certainly not unusual for Amazon to kick things off early with many of its first-party devices seeing their prices slashed before the 48-hour event starts, but we're also a bunch of early Prime Day deals popping up from other brands too. With Fourth of July sales also on the horizon, we're only going to see more savings over the coming days and weeks.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced — All the Details Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.
RETAIL
CNET

Amazon Prime Day Deals Require a Prime Membership. Here's How to Get One Free

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day is set for July 12 through July 13 this year, and some early Prime Day deals are already available to purchase. For Prime Day, Amazon reserves its deals and discounts for only members of its Amazon Prime subscription service. Normally, this service costs $15 per month or you can prepay for the year at $130. Over 200 million people are already members of Amazon's Prime service, but if you aren't one of them, don't worry.
INTERNET
CNET

1-Day Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Discounts to Save You Hundreds

Staying up to date with Apple tech can be expensive as new models are released every year. While the iPhone 13 Pro might top our list of best phones and the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch around, not everyone wants to pay through the nose for an upgrade. If you'd prefer to save some cash, going for a previous-gen model or a refurbished device is the way to go and Woot has you covered with a huge selection of refurbished models on sale today only.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Day: Save Up to $350 on Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

Who has been waiting for a good deal to get the Amazon Fire TV Omni series? Buying a brand new smart TV with hundreds of dollars less than the regular price is a dream come true. This year, for Amazon Prime Day, the company is cutting down prices, so you'll...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Buy and Download Kindle Ebooks on iPhone and iPad

You don't need a Kindle to access Amazon's vast library of ebooks. With an Amazon account and the Kindle app, you can buy, download, and read all your favorite books right on your iPhone or iPad. Let's show you how. How to Buy and Download Kindle Ebooks on iPhone and...
CELL PHONES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy