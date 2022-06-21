Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2022: what to expect from the summer sale

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are finally confirmed! The dates for this spectacular sale are verified to occur on the 12th and 13th July this year. However, the early sales are now beginning so it's time to start the hunt. If you've been thinking about getting your hands on a new Kindle or any other tech then this is a great chance to snag a deal while you're at it.

We're already seeing some Kindle deals and there are likely many more still to come in the run up to Prime Day. So if you don't want to wait then you can still get your hands on Kindle with a great discount. You can find some of the early deals further down the page.

You might be on the look out for a new ereader so you can read comics and graphic novels or maybe you want something for the long haul with the long lasting battery life offered by a Kindle. Either way, you can be sure that you'll see some discounts on a range of products this year, maybe even models considered the best Kindles on the market.



We're rounding up some of the products we are expecting to see in this years Prime Day Kindle deals based on some of the deals present last year. There have been many new releases since last year to keep an eye on. Have a read below so you're prepared to grab the best deals when Prime Day is finally here!

When will Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals start?

It has been confirmed that Prime Day this year, 2022, will fall on July 12th and 13th. It has been stated that early deals will begin on June 21st meaning they are finally here, be sure to keep an eye out for kindle deals and check here for updates regarding the best ones.

Do you need Prime for Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals?

To take part in official Prime Day Kindle deals you'll need an active Amazon Prime subscription. However, if you're not already a subscriber there's a ray of hope available. That's because Amazon regularly offers free trials for its Prime service in the lead up to its official sale. Time it right, and you could be browsing the full suite of offers for free.

Free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

You can already pick up a free 30 day trial for Amazon Prime. If you start this deal now it will allow you to browse the early sales and the Prime Day deals all for free considering the dates have been confirmed for the 12th and 13th of July.

Not only could you browse Amazon's own Prime Day Kindle deals for free, but it's worth noting that other retailers will also be getting involved come the summer. We often see stores like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target in the US (Currys, Very, and Argos in the UK) competing with the online retail giant with their own sales during this time period. Not only that, but they regularly price match Amazon's own offers, and sometimes even throw in additional gift cards or other value-busting items for free as well.

What to expect from Prime Day Kindle deals 2022

Kindle | $89.99 $49.99 | £69.99 £39.99

Kindle Paperwhite | $139.99 $89.99 - $104.99 | £129.99 £79.99 - £99.99

Kindle Oasis | $269.99 $195 | £229.99 £169.99

Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals are the best time to secure a new ereader, as we often see these devices dropping back down to their lowest ever prices for the annual sale. Amazon loves to discount its own devices during this period, and you can bet there will be plenty of savings on the latest Kindle models in 2022. On top of that, though, it's worth noting that we often also see Kindle Unlimited and Audible free trials flying around as well - sometimes packaged in with the ereaders themselves.

Early Prime Day Deals

In the lead up to Prime Day we are already seeing prices on Kindles being slashed, which makes us very optimistic about the sales we may see on the actual day. If you're eager to get your hands on a Kindle right now and just can't wait then take a look at the current deals below.

Kindle | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This price cut saves you 33% off of a standard Kindle. We have seen prices lower than this during peak sales periods but if you don't want to wait for Prime Day this is a great deal to take advantage of. View Deal

Kindle Fabric Cover | $29.99 $25.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - Although not the biggest saving, the fact that we are seeing discounts on accessories already likely means that we will see some great deals coming for Prime Day. View Deal

How much will a Kindle be on Prime Day?

We're expecting the cheapest of this year's Prime Day Kindle deals to fall around $49.99 / £39.99. For your cash, you'll get the base Kindle model, with ads, and 8GB of storage space. If you're looking for something a little further up the market, we're predicting Kindle Paperwhite prices to hit between $89.99 and $100 in the US, and £79.99 and £100 in the UK.

Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon's answer to ereader luxury. With a starting price of $269.99 / £229.99, however, it comes in more expensive than some full tablets. This top of the range model is a little more stubborn with its price point, though did hit $195 during previous Prime Day sales and has returned to that position over Black Fridays since then. Things are a little more optimistic in the UK - we spotted a record low £169.99 price during the November sales that actually returned to the shelves as recently as April. Even outside of those discounts, though, we've been seeing the Kindle Oasis available for around £179.99 over the course of the year so far.

Amazon Kindle

The standard Kindle (usually $89.99 / £69.99) has already broken its previous Prime Day price in 2022, which certainly bodes well for some excellent discounts to come. Whereas we only dropped down to $54.99 / £49.99 last summer, we've already spotted a $49.99 sales price on the base model in the US (back in January) and a £39.99 record low in the UK (in April). Even during less impressive sales, however, this device is still hitting $59.99 / £49.99 regularly - just $5 more than last year's Prime Day Kindle deals.

We would expect the standard edition Kindle to return to those record low prices in the summer, available for $49.99 / £39.99.

Kindle Paperwhite

(Image credit: Kindle)

The Kindle Paperwhite is a slightly different story. With a new model on the shelves (boasting a larger screen, smaller bezels, warm screen tone, and USB-C charging), we're treading water before the real discounts hit the shelves. However, we do expect some price cuts to hit the 2021 model during this year's Prime Day Kindle deals. After all, we've already seen that $139.99 / £129.99 MSRP hitting record lows of $104.99 in March, a price only previously spotted over Black Friday. Plus, the latest release has regularly dropped below £100 in the UK, available for £99.99 during sales in February, March, and April.

Those prices may well give way to some larger discounts in official Prime Day Kindle deals this year. The new release will be coming up to its first birthday this summer, a solid position for some heavier savings. We're predicting a price range of between $89.99 and $104.99 in the US and £79.99 - £99.99 in the UK, inline with previous years' offers.

If, however, you're on the hunt for the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (for the increased storage space, automatic light adjustment, and Qi charging), we'd recommend keeping an eye out for prices of around $145 / £149.99, the lowest prices we've spotted so far. We've only seen the $189.99 / £179.99 MSRP of this boosted model drop a handful of times since its September release, so we're holding out for official Prime Day Kindle deals for more inspiration here.

Last year's best Prime Day Kindle deals

While we were dealing with some slightly older models, last year's Prime Day Kindle deals still offered up some excellent discounts across the range. These were some record low prices back then but the best news is we've already seen some of those price cuts beaten in 2022.

For something a little more premium, we'd recommend staying abreast of all the latest Prime Day iPad deals updates as well. Or, we're also rounding up our predictions for this year's Prime Day laptop deals and Prime Day TV deals as well.