NEW: 3 local businesses win $45K award from First Horizon Bank

By Gabby Gervais
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Horizon Bank has awarded a total of $45,000 to three Birmingham small businesses. Cala Coffee Company, Griggs Designs and Feast are the winners of the First Horizon Back to Business contest, designed to reward local business that uplift the community. Read on to find out more. Time to...

#First Horizon Bank#Innovation#Cala Coffee Company#Griggs Designs#Feast#Birmingham Market
