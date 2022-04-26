ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29

 2 days ago

Image via Pexels.

Join DeSales University for Free Cyber Security & Digital Forensics Conference on Friday, April 29. The events runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be presentations about cyber security and digital forensics provided by industry experts. Participants will learn about current threats, how to defend themselves, and how digital forensics can be used in investigations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with individuals and companies that specialize in these areas. There is no charge for the event, and breakfast and lunch are included.

The program comprises exciting presentations and workshops related to cybersecurity and digital forensics topics.

It will also have a Capture the Flag (CTF) challenge, inviting participants cyber security and digital forensics skills. This event is beginner friendly, so attendees need no previous cyber security or digital forensics experience.

Presentations

Evolution of Cyber Concerns in Education

Mark Albert, Chief Information Officer, DeSales University

Over the years, the cyber concerns of education institutions have moved from server resource misuse to ransomware. This presentation will trace the path of concerns and how education reacted to past threats and how it is reacting to current threats.

iLEAPP into Open Source iOS Mobile Forensics

Detective Derrick Jacobus, Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office

Need an analysis of an Apple iPhone but lack the access to an expensive suite of tools? Don’t worry fam, this session has you covered. The hands-on, interactive session walks attendees through the extraction and analysis of iOS devices using open-source tools.

Drone Forensics

Detective Brian Perticari, Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office

Drones are becoming increasingly more prevalent. They are also being used at an ever-increasing rate as an element in criminal acts. Knowing where to go to locate the pertinent information to identify the actor is paramount.

This presentation will discuss the multiple ways to extract actionable data from drones and their associated devices.

To register for this DeSales U event, visit here.

