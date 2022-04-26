Students from Palisades High School Create Award-Winning PSA about Distracted Driving

The award-winning PSA from students at Palisades High School, Kintnersville, takes a wry approach to a serious subject. Image via Palisades High School at YouTube.

New Jersey insurance provider NJM Insurance Group invited local high school students to create public service announcements (PSAs) about being diligent when behind the wheel. The videos were then judged, ranked, and recognized as part of nationwide program related to April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Entries were solicited to underscore the message “Just Drive,” compelling motorists of all ages to remain focused when operating a motor vehicle.

The issue remains a pertinent one, especially for younger drivers. According to the National Safety Council, car accidents are the number one cause of preventable death among teens.

Among Pa. entrants, Palisades High School, Kintnersville, won the third place for its video “Symphony of Distraction.”

The $5,000 award will fund either the safe celebrations following school’s prom or graduation or the bolstering of its safe-driving curriculum.

“Our partners at [the Brain Injury Alliance of New Jersey] and [Pennsylvania Driving Under the Influence Association] do a great job engaging students in creating a culture of safety within their schools,” said Violet Marrero, NJM’s consumer safety director. “This contest serves as a reminder each year that teens are our greatest ambassadors. Their collaborative work to raise awareness and end distracted driving gives us promise that safer roads are achievable.”