ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

How to Get Rid of an Annoying Ear Itch

By Maggie Ryan
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few things more maddening than an inner ear itch — it's the literal definition of an itch you can't scratch. While the moment you feel irritation and itchiness in your ear canal, your first instinct is often to get in there with your finger or a Q-Tip to try...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 12

Related
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keck Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Another Reason to Drink More Water: Study Finds Hydration Can Lower Risk of Heart Failure

Staying well-hydrated may be associated with a reduced risk for developing heart failure, according to researchers at the National Institutes of Health. Their findings suggest that consuming sufficient amounts of fluids throughout life not only supports essential body functioning but may also reduce the risk of severe heart problems in the future.
HEALTH
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy