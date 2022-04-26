ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim Burned In Fiery Explosion At Warren County Home

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
A fiery Warren County home explosion caused one person to suffer a burn to the head and brought more than a dozen emergency crews to the scene.

The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to a home on Willever Lake Road off Jackson Valley Road and confirmed the fully-involved blaze around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, the department said.

Several surrounding departments also responded and immediately began attacking the fire and providing mutual aid, MTFC said.

A medical helicopter was on standby as crews worked to douse the blaze, which included multiple explosions, initial reports said.

One person suffered a burn to the head in the fire, which remained under investigation but was not thought to be suspicious, the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company said.

Other assisting agencies include:

  • Mt. Bethel Fire & Rescue, Mansfield Township Company #2
  • Washington Fire Department Station 83
  • Washington Township Fire Department
  • Oxford Volunteer Fire Department
  • Mountain Lake Fire Company 72 Fire
  • Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department
  • Franklin Township Fire & EMS
  • Hackettstown Fire Department
  • Mansfield Emergency Medical Services, Inc.
  • Independence First Aid Squad
  • Lebanon Township Fire Department
  • Washington Emergency Squad
  • Warren County Department of Public Safety
  • Township of Mansfield (Warren County)
  • Seagrave Sales and Service

