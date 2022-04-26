Victim Burned In Fiery Explosion At Warren County Home

A fiery Warren County home explosion caused one person to suffer a burn to the head and brought more than a dozen emergency crews to the scene.

The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to a home on Willever Lake Road off Jackson Valley Road and confirmed the fully-involved blaze around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, the department said.

Several surrounding departments also responded and immediately began attacking the fire and providing mutual aid, MTFC said.

A medical helicopter was on standby as crews worked to douse the blaze, which included multiple explosions, initial reports said.

One person suffered a burn to the head in the fire, which remained under investigation but was not thought to be suspicious, the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company said.

Other assisting agencies include:

Mt. Bethel Fire & Rescue, Mansfield Township Company #2

Washington Fire Department Station 83

Washington Township Fire Department

Oxford Volunteer Fire Department

Mountain Lake Fire Company 72 Fire

Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department

Franklin Township Fire & EMS

Hackettstown Fire Department

Mansfield Emergency Medical Services, Inc.

Independence First Aid Squad

Lebanon Township Fire Department

Washington Emergency Squad

Warren County Department of Public Safety

Township of Mansfield (Warren County)

Seagrave Sales and Service

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.