Victim Burned In Fiery Explosion At Warren County Home
A fiery Warren County home explosion caused one person to suffer a burn to the head and brought more than a dozen emergency crews to the scene.
The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to a home on Willever Lake Road off Jackson Valley Road and confirmed the fully-involved blaze around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, the department said.
Several surrounding departments also responded and immediately began attacking the fire and providing mutual aid, MTFC said.
A medical helicopter was on standby as crews worked to douse the blaze, which included multiple explosions, initial reports said.
One person suffered a burn to the head in the fire, which remained under investigation but was not thought to be suspicious, the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company said.
Other assisting agencies include:
- Mt. Bethel Fire & Rescue, Mansfield Township Company #2
- Washington Fire Department Station 83
- Washington Township Fire Department
- Oxford Volunteer Fire Department
- Mountain Lake Fire Company 72 Fire
- Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Franklin Township Fire & EMS
- Hackettstown Fire Department
- Mansfield Emergency Medical Services, Inc.
- Independence First Aid Squad
- Lebanon Township Fire Department
- Washington Emergency Squad
- Warren County Department of Public Safety
- Township of Mansfield (Warren County)
- Seagrave Sales and Service
Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.
