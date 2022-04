Pennsylvania recently extended the postpartum coverage period for mothers and birthing people eligible for Medicaid because of their pregnancy. Effective now, under the American Rescue Plan Act, Pennsylvania has extended the Medicaid postpartum coverage period to one year following the birth of a baby. Previously, Medicaid, or Medical Assistance in Pennsylvania, provided coverage for people eligible due to their pregnancy up to 60 days after giving birth.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO