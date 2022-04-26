ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

State Police: missing 5-year-old taken from Polk Twp. grocery store found in Virginia

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLK TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — UPDATE 4/26/22, 3:15 PM:. State Police have announced that Inez Foulk was found safe. Caroline County Police Department in Virginia located Inez with her mother, Courtney Foulk, at a gas station off of I-95. PSP announced that Social Services in Virginia will...

fox56.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Children And Youth#Brown Hair#Polk Twp#Monroe Co#Psp#Social Services#Chevy
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Alabama corrections officer and capital murder suspect missing after claiming to go to mental health exam

An Alabama corrections officer and an inmate accused of capital murder have gone missing after the female officer claimed she was taking him to a mental health evaluation.Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White and suspected killer Casey Cole White vanished without a trace on Friday morning after leaving the local jail together, according to authorities.The sheriff’s office said that Ms White, who is no relation to the inmate, picked him up from the detention centre at around 9.30am claiming that she was to take him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.She told...
HEALTH
WOLF

Multiple crews battle Luzerne County blaze into today

A brush fire that broke out last night in Luzerne County kept fire responders busy all night into today. “The fire broke out around the Glen Summit community around 7:00p.m. Crews came in and it took a little while, they got the west flank of the fire under control and it's not endangering any houses," said Josh Antosh, the second assistant chief of Fairview Township Mountain Top Hose Company No. 1, as they worked to contain the northern flank of the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton police arrest, charge man for illegally obtaining firearm

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police have arrested a man after finding him to be in illegal possession of a firearm. According to a release by the police department, officers came across Isom Burgess in the 300 block of Cherry Street on Friday. Burgess allegedly told police he...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

PennDOT honors workers lost on Workers Memorial Day

State and local leaders gathered at the PennDOT Building Workers Memorial to observe Workers Memorial Day on Thursday. With the event, they sought to remember those lost on the job. They urge all drivers going through work zones to slow down and put their devices down, as distracted driving is...
POLITICS
WOLF

Former Monroe County man sentenced for drug distribution resulting in death

TOBYHANNA, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A former Tobyhanna man was sentenced Thursday for drug distribution in Monroe County that resulted in a death. According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, 46-year-old Nathaniel Speaks was sentenced to 17.5 years behind bars followed by a term of 4 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to the charges.
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy