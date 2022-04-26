ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Woman Stabs Man Multiple Times In Allentown, Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

A woman was arrested after stabbing a man over the weekend in Allentown, authorities said.

Eddydania Ortiz, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, simple possession, harassment, Allentown police said.

Officers responding to a local hospital around 9:35 a.m. Sunday, April 24, learned a man was stabbed multiple times, and is expected to recover, police said.

Police did not specify the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Ortiz was released on bond Monday, April 25, records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 2.

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Mom's Negligence Contributed To Six-Day-Old Son's Death: PA State Police

A 30-year-old mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an investigation determined she "negligently contributed to the death” of her six-day-old son in 2021, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. State police were called to a report of an unresponsive infant in the 1300 block of...
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pregnant 13-Year-Old Goes Missing In Central PA

A 17- weeks pregnant 13-year-old girl from central Pennsylvania has gone missing, authorities say. Roxanne Rodriguez was last seen near the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township on Apr. 26 at 3:13 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania state police citing the Dauphin County District Attorney's office's criminal investigation unit.
