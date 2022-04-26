Woman Stabs Man Multiple Times In Allentown, Police Say

Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

A woman was arrested after stabbing a man over the weekend in Allentown, authorities said.

Eddydania Ortiz, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, simple possession, harassment, Allentown police said.

Officers responding to a local hospital around 9:35 a.m. Sunday, April 24, learned a man was stabbed multiple times, and is expected to recover, police said.

Police did not specify the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

Ortiz was released on bond Monday, April 25, records show. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 2.

