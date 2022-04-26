ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ne-Yo’s Wife: Facts About Crystal Renay After Their 2nd Wedding — Plus, His Past Romances

By James Crowley
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

Ne-Yo, 42, got married for a second time on Sunday April 24. The music icon and his wife Crystal Renay, 36, tied the knot in a vow-renewing ceremony at the Resorts World rooftop in Las Vegas. Besides sharing vows and, of course, partying, the pair had tons of special guests, including Nene Leakes and Tammy Rivera of Real Housewives of Atlanta, per TMZ. While the pair celebrated their second wedding, find out more about Crystal and Ne-Yo’s previous marriages.

Crystal Renay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37U07H_0fKVj0Qz00
Ne-Yo and Crystal have been married since 2016 and have three kids together. (Shutterstock)

Ne-Yo and Crystal met during a casting-call for his music video for his song “Non-Fiction,” as revealed in an interview with Tamron Hall. The singer announced that he and Crystal were engaged in August 2015. Other than sharing the news that they were getting married, the pair also shared that they were expecting their first child. The couple first got married in February 2016. “We can’t wait to start our life together,” Ne-Yo told People at the time. “We’re looking forward to just being each others’ best friend.”

A month after they first got married, Crystal gave birth to the pair’s first son Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. in March 2016. The couple had another son two years later, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, in June 2018. Unfortunately, the pair announced that they’d be divorcing amicably in February 2020. “There’s nothing bad to say about her; she’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children. She’s always gonna be that, and I will always respect her,” he said on an episode of the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast, per Billboard.

Even though they were planning to split in early 2020, the couple revealed that the quarantine period from the COVID-19 pandemic helped them reconcile their marriage. “I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it,” he said in a November 2020 interview with Tamron Hall. “It didn’t feel right. It didn’t make any sense to me.” Now, long after they’ve reconciled, the pair had their third child, a baby girl named Isabella Rose, in June 2021.

Monyetta Shaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxM8K_0fKVj0Qz00
Ne-Yo and Monyetta dated for years and had two children together. (Shutterstock)

Before he and Crystal got together, Ne-Yo had a long lasting relationship with Monyetta Shaw. The pair had their first child, Madilyn Grace, in November 2010, per People. “I’ve been in love before but this feels like nothing I’ve ever felt,” the singer said at the time. “Like I’m in love for the first time.” Shortly after Madilyn was born, the pair had a son Mason Evan, in October 2011, per MTV. The pair eventually split in 2013.

Even though they may not be a couple anymore, Monyetta and Ne-Yo still have a strong co-parenting relationship, as she revealed in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in October 2018. “Even in the thick of things in the breakup, I was not going to keep them away or do it separate because I was mad,” she said. “I sucked it up and just did it. I cant imagine taking that away from them because of whatever I’m going through that day or his feelings. It’s not acceptable.”

Jessica White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bjNa_0fKVj0Qz00
Ne-Yo and Jessica had a long-lasting relationship in the early aughts. (Shutterstock)

Before he met Monyetta, Ne-Yo had a long-standing relationship with singer and model Jessica White. When Jessica gave birth to her first son in 2005, she named him Chimere, and for a long time, he raised the child as his own. Unfortunately, a paternity test revealed that the baby wasn’t Ne-Yo’s and the pair split shortly after, per Page Six.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Kids: Meet His 3 Precious Little Ones

Chris Brown is the proud papa of three different kids with three different women. Find out all about his adorable brood here!. Chris Brown has been on top of the R&B scene since his first single “Run It” took over the Billboard charts in 2005. The singer, songwriter, dancer and actor has continued to release hit after hit album, including 2011’s F.A.M.E, which garnered him the Grammy for Best R&B Album. HIs latest offering include singles off his highly anticipated tenth studio album Breezy, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”
RELATIONSHIPS
BET

Bishop TD Jakes Says This Is The Most Crippling Sin Society Is Dealing With Today

Bishop TD Jakes is releasing his next two Lifetime films under his Seven Deadly Sins Saga banner and will unravel all of the ins and outs of Wrath and Greed. Sitting alongside Derrick Williams and Shaun Robinson as executive producers, the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins anthology, based on the books by Victoria Christopher Murray, will debut on Lifetime on April 16 and April 23.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian’s Neck In New PDA Photos After ‘Kardashians’ Premiere

Kim Kardashian posted a pair of photos of the pair getting some late night eats after the premiere of the new ‘Kardashians’ series. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson grabbed a “late nite snack” in a new Instagram photo she posted on Monday April 11. The Saturday Night Live star passionately kissed her neck, as they snuggled up together in the booth of a restaurant. In the second photo lovingly gazed into his Kim’s eyes, as he wrapped his arms around her waste. Given the outfits that Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were wearing, the photo must have been taken after the pair attended the premiere of Hulu’s upcoming Kardashians series.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kenan Thompson and wife Christina split after 11 years of marriage

Kenan Thompson and his wife have called it quits on their marriage. The longtime “Saturday Night Live” star and Christina Evangeline are planning to file for divorce soon, TMZ reported Thursday. Sources close to the estranged couple told the outlet that Thompson and Evangeline have been separated for more than a year but have been focusing on co-parenting their two daughters, Georgia and Gianna. Kenan Thompson and wife Christina Evangeline are calling it quits on their marriage.WireImage The “Good Burger” alum has been spending time in LA working on his show “Kenan” while Evangeline has remained in New York. Insiders explained that the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
