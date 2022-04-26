Ne-Yo’s Wife: Facts About Crystal Renay After Their 2nd Wedding — Plus, His Past Romances

Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

Ne-Yo, 42, got married for a second time on Sunday April 24. The music icon and his wife Crystal Renay, 36, tied the knot in a vow-renewing ceremony at the Resorts World rooftop in Las Vegas. Besides sharing vows and, of course, partying, the pair had tons of special guests, including Nene Leakes and Tammy Rivera of Real Housewives of Atlanta, per TMZ. While the pair celebrated their second wedding, find out more about Crystal and Ne-Yo’s previous marriages.

Crystal Renay

Ne-Yo and Crystal have been married since 2016 and have three kids together. (Shutterstock)

Ne-Yo and Crystal met during a casting-call for his music video for his song “Non-Fiction,” as revealed in an interview with Tamron Hall. The singer announced that he and Crystal were engaged in August 2015. Other than sharing the news that they were getting married, the pair also shared that they were expecting their first child. The couple first got married in February 2016. “We can’t wait to start our life together,” Ne-Yo told People at the time. “We’re looking forward to just being each others’ best friend.”

A month after they first got married, Crystal gave birth to the pair’s first son Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. in March 2016. The couple had another son two years later, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, in June 2018. Unfortunately, the pair announced that they’d be divorcing amicably in February 2020. “There’s nothing bad to say about her; she’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children. She’s always gonna be that, and I will always respect her,” he said on an episode of the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast, per Billboard.

Even though they were planning to split in early 2020, the couple revealed that the quarantine period from the COVID-19 pandemic helped them reconcile their marriage. “I did not want to get divorced. I was really, really broken up about it,” he said in a November 2020 interview with Tamron Hall. “It didn’t feel right. It didn’t make any sense to me.” Now, long after they’ve reconciled, the pair had their third child, a baby girl named Isabella Rose, in June 2021.

Monyetta Shaw

Ne-Yo and Monyetta dated for years and had two children together. (Shutterstock)

Before he and Crystal got together, Ne-Yo had a long lasting relationship with Monyetta Shaw. The pair had their first child, Madilyn Grace, in November 2010, per People. “I’ve been in love before but this feels like nothing I’ve ever felt,” the singer said at the time. “Like I’m in love for the first time.” Shortly after Madilyn was born, the pair had a son Mason Evan, in October 2011, per MTV. The pair eventually split in 2013.

Even though they may not be a couple anymore, Monyetta and Ne-Yo still have a strong co-parenting relationship, as she revealed in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in October 2018. “Even in the thick of things in the breakup, I was not going to keep them away or do it separate because I was mad,” she said. “I sucked it up and just did it. I cant imagine taking that away from them because of whatever I’m going through that day or his feelings. It’s not acceptable.”

Jessica White

Ne-Yo and Jessica had a long-lasting relationship in the early aughts. (Shutterstock)

Before he met Monyetta, Ne-Yo had a long-standing relationship with singer and model Jessica White. When Jessica gave birth to her first son in 2005, she named him Chimere, and for a long time, he raised the child as his own. Unfortunately, a paternity test revealed that the baby wasn’t Ne-Yo’s and the pair split shortly after, per Page Six.