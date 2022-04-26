Ex-Packers first-round pick Darrell Thompson on his NFL Draft experience: 'It’s your childhood dream'

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders have already made a blockbuster trade this offseason. A little over a month ago, the Packers traded their All-Pro wide receiver to the Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s draft. Previously, the team had placed the franchise tag on Adams. Over the course of the last few weeks, new details of their negotiations have emerged. Reportedly, the Packers were willing to pay Adams more money than he got in his new deal with Las Vegas. Adams, however, wanted to play closer to his family. Another detail was that Green Bay wanted Darren Waller in return. League rules, though, forbid a player who has been franchise tagged from being traded for another player. According to sources speaking with Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler, the Packers have not given up trying to acquire the one-time Pro Bowl tight end.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO