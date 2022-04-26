ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Myles Straw to Yankees fans: ‘Hit me motherf-----!’

By Matt Young
Chron.com
Chron.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsaGn_0fKVhse200
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) climbs the left field wall to talk with a fan during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, April 23, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 5-4. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

Someone who was in the middle of that wild scene with former Astros center fielder Myles Straw climbing the fence to get in the face of Yankees fans Saturday produced a video of part of the interaction. The video picks up with Guardians manager Terry Francona and a trainer checking on Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up after crashing face-first into the wall.

There’s lots of yelling coming from the bleachers as the Guardians players and staff are just feet away from the outfield wall, but you can hear a fan yelling at Kwan, “You milked it” and someone else saying, “Stay down, Kwan!”

Another fan yells at Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado, who also is checking on Kwan, "You're going to get it, Mercado." Mercado begins walking towards the wall, when the fan yells at him, "Come on! Get mad! Get mad! Get mad!"

As Straw also walks over, the same fan yells, "Come on, Straw. Tough guy. Tough guy. Come on, Straw. Tough guy.”

That’s when Straw went all Spiderman on the wall and got in the face of a Yankees fan and yells, “Hit me, motherf-----. Hit me, motherf-----. Hit me, motherf-----. Then, shut the f--- up.”

Mercado pulled Straw off the wall and the game eventually resumed with Gleyber Torres, the next batter, delivering a walk-off base hit to right field, which inspired Yankees fans in the bleachers to shower the Cleveland outfielders with water bottles and beer cans.

After the game, Straw told reporters in the clubhouse that Yankees fans are the "worst fanbase on the planet."

"They chirp, which is totally fine. You have the fun little group in center every game here and they’re fine. They can flip me off, they can say stuff about my family. I really don’t care about that, but when someone’s hurt you don’t prey on that. You just keep your mouth shut and let them recover," Straw said. "If they want to chirp, then chirp, boo me, do whatever you want, I really don’t care, but that’s nonsense for someone to be hurt and for you to say things like that."

Straw - who has gone 0-for-8 since the interaction, including a 10-2 loss to the Yankees on Sunday - played four seasons with the Astros before being traded to Cleveland for reliever Phil Maton last July.

Straw, who went to an Astros World Series game as a fan last year in Atlanta , hit .285 with 13 stolen bases in 60 games for Cleveland last season. So far this year, he’s hitting .258 (16-for-62) with 14 runs scored, which leads the American League. The Guardians signed the 27-year-old Straw to a five-year, $25 million contract extension earlier this month.

More Astros News

- Where Astros' Space City ranks among MLB's City Connect uniforms

- Red Sox pitcher: 'I know for a fact' Astros weren't only team cheating

- 2017 Houston Astros: Where are they now?

- Ranking the Top 10 hitters in Houston Astros franchise history

- Ranking the Top 10 pitchers in Houston Astros franchise history

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Ohio Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Atlanta, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
City
Cleveland, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks Placed on the Paternity Leave List

The New York Yankees announced on Twitter that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the paternity list. Once a player is placed on the paternity list, they can miss up to three games, so Hicks should return to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at the latest. Hicks has 12 hits in 44 at-bats for four RBI, one home run, and six runs this season. He’s hitting .273, with a .377 OBP, and a .718 OPS. In 2021, Hicks had 21 hits in 108 at-bats for 13 RBI, 13 runs, and four home runs. He hit .194, with a .294 OBP, and a .627 OPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Phil Maton
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Oscar Mercado
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Alonso upset with Stubby Clapp over ‘cheap’ move

Pete Alonso was not at all happy with the St. Louis Cardinals after the bench-clearing incident during Wednesday’s game. Nolan Arenado was upset after the Mets threw up and in on him in the 8th inning as retaliation for JD Davis being hit in the top of the inning. The benches from both sides cleared, leading to a scuffle between the teams (video here).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The New York Yankees#Astros#Guardians
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Video: Crazy Fight Breaks Out Between Fans At MLB Game

Baseball fans have reached an all new level of crazy this season. A couple of ugly fights broke out between fans during the Dodgers vs. Padres game at Petco Park this weekend. Both men and women were involved in the brawls. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, fans of both teams partook in the scuffles.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Sealed New York Yankees letter could be a bombshell

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball want it to go away. As far as the league is concerned, the cheating scandal is done; the Astros and Red Sox have been punished. The Yankees’ involvement in anything is irrelevant, something that is in the past and should remain there. MLB is claiming that there is nothing to see there, and both the league and Yankees are fighting to make sure that remains the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Minor League Mondays: Colin Holderman could be a factor in the Mets’ bullpen

The New York Mets have had some bullpen issues early in the year as their top relievers haven’t always been reliable. The depth of the unit has also been leaky as Trevor Williams, Sean Reid-Foley and Joely Rodriguez have battled through struggles in the early going. The good news for the Mets is that they do have a couple of intriguing relief pitching prospects in the minor leagues that could help improve the unit throughout the season. One such man is Colin Holderman, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
589
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy