Valet Parking Coming to Springs Airport

Recently, a TikTok video went viral when JetBlue passengers were offered $10,000 to give up their seats to Cancun. At first, JetBlue only proposed a flight credit but didn’t disclose the value, and passengers were not willing to give up their seats. Finally, the airline offered $10,000 to whoever would give up their seat. Surely, you would think people would be battling for an offer of this magnitude, use the money to change flights, upgrade their seats, or treat themselves to other flight products, but to the staff’s amazement no one budged.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO