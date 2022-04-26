Canada peels away restrictions for travelers

Though many short-haul and European holiday destinations have now scrapped their pre-travel test requirements (some of them dropping all Covid-related rules altogether), many mid- and long-haul countries still ask you to test before your trip.There’s no hard and fast rules region to region - in Asia, for example, UK travellers still cannot visit China or Japan for tourism reasons, while South Korea is open to all vaccinated people. In the Indian Ocean, Mauritius and the Maldives have scrapped their pre-travel test, while Madagascar’s rules remain strict.Here are the places where you still need to plan in advance and organise the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO