China encourages financial institutions to set up fund managers

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - China will encourage commercial banks, insurers and brokerages to establish fund management firms in order to speed up the development of a funds industry, the securities regulator said on Tuesday.

Qualified foreign financial institutions will be supported in setting up their own fund management companies or increasing shareholdings in joint ventures, the securities regulatory commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kevin Liffey)