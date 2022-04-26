ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Judge rules belief in English identity is a protected philosophy in law... but rejects man's discrimination complaint he was unfairly sacked for not telling bosses he was a member of English Democrats party when he took the job

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A far-right politician who was sacked after bosses discovered his 'offensive' views when he ran for Parliament has had his discrimination claim thrown out.

Graham Moore was suing the London-based Southern Housing Group after he was fired for standing as a candidate for the English Democrats in the December 2019 general election.

His employers said he had failed to declare his intention to run, while his views on English nationalism had left other staff members 'distressed'.

Moore, who was dismissed in January 2020, claimed he was discriminated against for his 'race' as an 'indigenous Englishman', and for his philosophical belief in 'English self-determination' and independence.

The self-described 'Daddy Dragon', who hosted a YouTube show called 'The Full English' on his page with 25,000 subscribers - before being banned from the site - believes in the 'English constitution' which started with the Magna Carta in the 13th century, and believes people guilty of committing treason against the state deserve the death penalty.

Employment Judge Fiona Louise McLaren said Moore's claims had no merit, as the firm - which has offices in London and Horsham, West Sussex - was within its rights to dismiss him for failing to declare 'conflicting interests' and for contacting a journalist and claiming he was being 'harassed' over his beliefs.

However she ruled that a belief in England can pass as a 'cogent and cohesive' philosophical belief, protected by law.

Ruling at the south London tribunal in Croydon, Judge McLaren said: 'We conclude that Moore's belief in England as one nation under God, English self-determination and English independence, while based on his opinion of English history, amount to a philosophical belief that is more than a statement of opinion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BWFM_0fKVhOba00
Graham Moore (pictured) was suing the Southern Housing Group after he was fired when bosses discovered his 'offensive' and 'disturbing' views on English nationalism, which they said left other staff members 'distressed'

'His views - about socialism being unlawful [and] on what constitutes treason - potentially infringe on others' rights within a democracy, but we conclude that his beliefs do not involve a very grave violation of the rights of others tantamount to the destruction of those rights.

'He is not espousing violence or hatred in its gravest of forms.

'We conclude his beliefs fall into the category of beliefs that are offensive, shocking or even disturbing to others but are within the less grave forms of hate speech which are not excluded from protection.'

Moore claims the English 'have been suppressed by the British since 1825' and insists 'English history is being erased'.

He also calls for the death penalty for those committed of treason, the tribunal heard.

He once branded Conservative defector Anna Soubry - who opposed Brexit - a 'traitor'.

The panel heard that when he landed a project supervisor job at the housing association, he failed to declare his views and that he was a member of the English Democrats.

Moore was annoyed that he had to tick 'British' for his nationality during the application process as there was no 'English' option, the hearing was told.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzlQv_0fKVhOba00
Soon after joining the association in October 2019, Moore (far left) announced he was standing as a parliamentary candidate in the Bexleyheath and Crayford Constituency, London, for the English Democrats in that December's General Election

He noted his ethnic origin as 'other ethnic group' to reflect his English origin, it was also heard.

Soon after joining the association in October 2019, he announced he was standing as a parliamentary candidate in the Bexleyheath and Crayford Constituency, London, for the English Democrats in that December's General Election.

He suffered a resounding loss with 520 votes, a mere 1.2 per cent of the total share.

His bosses had not known about his specific beliefs as he did not declare them when he joined, and around the time of the election colleagues were left 'distressed' when he spoke about his affiliation.

Now, after trying to sue Southern Housing Group for race discrimination and philosophical belief discrimination, both the claims have been struck out at an employment tribunal.

A tribunal report laid out Moore's beliefs in further detail.

It read: 'Moore has a belief in England, English identity, English culture, English independence and actively promotes the English constitution and legal system, and English system through various media outlets.

'His belief in English culture included his belief in the English constitution and therefore English common law. His belief in 'England' is the same as a belief in an English nation, one nation under God.

'He is both a nationalist and a constitutionalist. He believes in the law of the land; the freedom and liberty English laws gave us, which the British have taken away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCRkz_0fKVhOba00
The tribunal heard Moore attended the November 2019 trial of fellow English Democrat Amy Dalla Mura on her behalf. Mura was found guilty of targeting MP Anna Soubry (pictured), who left the Tories to join Change UK

'He believes in the nation state in England which gave us the laws starting with the English Magna Carta... He believes English history is being erased.

'He explained that while he talks of England and one nation under God, he did not limit being English to what he describes as white, indigenous English, which he also described as being white Anglo Saxon.

'He explained that individuals who are black can be English, although not indigenous English.

'Again, he stated that he did not have any issue with non-Christians, despite his belief in one nation being under a Christian God.'

Moore's beliefs mean he 'demands the British state formally acknowledge the existence of the English as an ethnic group'.

The tribunal heard Moore attended the November 2019 trial of fellow English Democrat Amy Dalla Mura on her behalf. Mura was found guilty of targeting MP Soubry, who left the Tories to join Change UK.

Moore viewed Soubry as a 'traitor', adding that he would 'advocate for the death penalty' if an individual was found guilty of treason.

As an English Democrat, Moore claimed: 'We are true Conservatives unlike Nigel Farage who is the equivalent to Benedict Arnold, he is British not English'.

His YouTube account was banned for 'violating' its rules and his Twitter profile has also been removed.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Soubry
Person
Nigel Farage
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

I was accused of being a black voice for white supremacy when I questioned the legitimacy of the biggest BLM charity. Now that it's been exposed as a fraud their corporate backers owe us all an apology, writes KIRA DAVIS

Kira Davis is host of the podcast 'Just Listen to Yourself with Kira Davis'. Black Lives Matter is a fraud and any corporation who has thrown in with them should immediately rescind their associations and possibly even their donations. Even the liberal media cannot spin the latest damning report of...
SOCIETY
The Verge

Judge slashes Tesla’s payout to Black employee who alleged rampant racism

A judge reduced the amount of money that Tesla will have to pay to a Black former employee who successfully sued the company for racial harassment and discrimination. Last October, a jury awarded Owen Diaz, who worked as an elevator operator at Tesla for nine months in 2015–2016, $137 million in damages after he accused the company of ignoring racial abuse and discrimination.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English Democrats#Parliament#Southern Housing Group#Englishman#The Magna Carta
Daily Mail

'Millennials require a different kind of management': Recruitment boss says Generation Y has an 'inflated sense of entitlement' with a 'loathing of conflict' after accountant, 26, lost age discrimination claim after he was fired for being 'demanding'

Millennials have an 'inflated sense of entitlement', 'loath conflict' and require a different kind of management than older generations, according to a top recruitment boss. Gary Ashworth, a recruitment specialist with over 40 years experience, believes Generation Y 'excel' in the workplace due to their 'pleasant' and 'kind' personality traits.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

City accountant, 26, LOSES his age discrimination case after his middle-aged boss sacked him because 'he was a demanding millennial' who 'expected everything handed to him on a plate'

A young accountant sued his middle-aged boss for age discrimination after they sacked him and told him he is 'too demanding like his generation of millennials'. Insurance boss Lucy Raymond-Williams suggested her 26-year-old new employee Jay Patel 'expected things to be handed to him on a plate', an employment tribunal heard.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Lawrence Post

“Give the same treatment for everybody and not based on their skin color”, Students organized a protest after they say a Black male student was suspended for slapping a White female student who called him the N-word

In a video that was shared on social media, a white student called a Black male student the N-work. The black student then slaps the girl before another student pulls him away. A senior student at the high school organized a protest to bring awareness to the multitude of racist incidents Black students experience at the predominantly white high school. They believe that both students were wrong and should have received the same punishment. They also claim the female student was allowed to go to her class while the boy was sent home. But, according to the school district, both students were disciplined.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Man sparks anger over claim his wife was fired for discussing salary with her co-workers

A man has sparked anger after claiming that his wife was terminated from her job, on her second day, because she discussed her salary with her co-workers. In a recent post shared in the Reddit subreddit “Anti-Work,” a user who goes by u/Trillanasi and who is based in Illinois, revealed how his wife’s co-workers at her new job asked her about “wages.” According to the Reddit user, his partner’s colleagues weren’t very pleased when they found out that she “made more than them”.“Yesterday at work my wife’s new co-workers asked her how much she made and when she told them,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Chase: Paul Sinha condemns racist trolling after episode with no white contestants

The Chase star Paul Sinha has condemned a racist backlash on social media following the latest episode of the hit ITV quiz series.On Tuesday night (26 April), Sinha, known on the show as “The Sinnerman”, faced off against a handful of competitors – Michelle from London, Salim from Manchester, Karen from Swansea, and Riaz from Solihull – none of whom were white.The episode was met with a number of racist comments on social media, prompting Sinha to speak out in response.“I know it’s only a sad, inadequate minority,” he wrote on Twitter. “But those Chase ‘fans’ who had trouble...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy