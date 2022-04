A Maine resident has died after officials there say he contracted the rare Powassan virus from a tick bite. According to the CDC website, there is no vaccine for Powassan virus and no medicine that can treat it. They say that one out of every 10 cases is fatal. Per reports, about 25 cases of the virus are reported each year in the United States, but it is more common in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.

MAINE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO