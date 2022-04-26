Staff Changes Spark Common Ground Protest

Disha Patel Photos Students protesting Monday in support of teachers facing nonrenewals.

After a day of student-led protest, Common Ground High School’s board voted to allow the administration to discontinue contracts of four teachers at the end of the academic year amid a broader discussion of the school’s direction.

The vote took place Monday night at a virtual meeting of the school’s board of directors. Two hundred people attended.

Earlier in the day, students protested on the campus of the West Rock environmental-themed charter high school. Students walked out in support of the four teachers — Win Vitkowsky, Allison Hornak, Leonardo Cisija, and Rikki Brown — who were each sent email notices a week ago informing them each that their teaching positions will not be renewed.

An additional seven teachers were notified that their positions are being considered for termination.

(Update Tuesday afternoon: Students walked out again on Tuesday, shutting down classes, and are planning mass absences on Wednesday.)

Before the Monday night vote took place , dozens of students, staff, and parents spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion to denounce the plan.

One teacher's plea to the board.

On the verge of tears 2015 graduate Stephanie Torres said one teacher is the godparent of one of her kids.

“It’s just really frustrating to hear that you’re letting go of loyal staff members who understand and value what Common Ground represents,” she told the board.

Teachers argued that they received no explanation from administration for the non-renewals.

New Haven teachers’ union President Leslie Blatteau expressed solidarity with the Common Ground educators. ​“How can this high school, Common Ground, be making a conscious choice to eliminate teaching positions when everywhere else is so focused on hiring and retaining teachers?” Blatteau argued. ​“It leads us to believe that these cuts are connected to brave and inspiring union organizing and advocacy that took place last year.“

Charter Ground Executive Director Monica Maccera-Filppu and High School Director Cherry Pacquette-Emmanuel explained to the community and teachers that the plan to not renew up to one-third of the teachers’ contracts is to restructure the school’s staff numbers to where they were pre-pandemic. They added that they are within legal rights to take the action, and were following a ​“statutory requirement” to give notice of a plan to not renew contracts of those who are not appointed tenure.

They cite budget pressures facing the school as the pandemic-relief money runs out.

Maccera-Filppu said Brown’s position in the math department is to be eliminated next school year as a part of reduction efforts to the department. Cisija’s positon will also be eliminated from the math department; it was noted that he is not tenured or certified for the position. Vitkowsky’s contract is being considered for non-renewal because of performance concerns, she said. Hornak’s art position is being terminated and the teacher lacks tenure and position certification, she said.

The board voted 7−3−3 to approve the administrative restructuring plan, including providing legal notice to the teachers of non-renewals of their contracts for the 2022 – 23 school year.

The administration's presentation.

“We did not get to pick and choose to say that we want one particular teacher versus the other. We really had to look at who’s tenured and who’s not, and those who are not tenured are the ones that would have to exit first,” Pacquette-Emmanuel said.

The administration’s restructuring plan comes as a result of needing to increase special education and social worker staffing next school year amid budget limitations, Pacquette-Emmanuel said.

Maccera-Filppu added that the school’s $600,000 Covid relief funds are running out. She said she plans to give an in-depth budget presentation at the May board meeting.

“We have to prepare a budget that looks pretty much like it did pre-pandemic. We can’t go back to a scenario where we do not make the investments in our students’ mental health and we’re not educating the whole child,” Pacquette-Emmanuel said.

The administration decided that new staffing must address pandemic-related needs.

Board members debated before the vote with arguments in favor of approving the non-renewals as a way to provide the most options once the budget is complete.

Beth Klingher, who voted yes to the non-renewals, argued the administration can always ​“hire people back.”

They also offered ideas like severance pay and certification opportunities for the staff.

Several speakers in the public hearing portion argued that the non-renewal choices were made in retaliation to teachers’ vote in the fall to unionize with local 2110 of the United Auto Workers.

“This is not a witch hunt. This has nothing to do with unionizing,” Pacquette-Emmanuel responded.

Disha Patel Photo Students walking out of class and around campus Monday.

Parents and students testified Monday that the loss of several committed teachers would ​“destabilize the school” and give students one less reason to view school as a safe space.

Teacher Emily Schmidt argued that with the student population growing, instructional staff should be increased too.

Former students testified that several of the teachers being considered for non-renewls saved their lives by helping them fight depression, build confidence, get their first jobs, and supported them like family while students.

“If you take away the teachers that make it a safe space, it’s a tragedy,” said alum Emma Hausler.

Common Ground teacher A’Lexus Williams expressed solidarity with her colleagues: ​“The fiscal issues or rather fiscal irresponsibility at the hands of the executive director — that has been a main justification for these recommended reductions. [They] should not fall on the shoulders of those that did not create the problems.”

Current student Emerson Zecena said being taught by teachers like Mel Morales strengthened his personal confidence: ​“I longed to see a teacher who looked like me, shared similar culture, and even spoke the same language as I did.”