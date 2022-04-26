ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Staff Changes Spark Common Ground Protest

By Maya McFadden
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gD1aF_0fKVh8ZD00
Disha Patel Photos Students protesting Monday in support of teachers facing nonrenewals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yaxE_0fKVh8ZD00

After a day of student-led protest, Common Ground High School’s board voted to allow the administration to discontinue contracts of four teachers at the end of the academic year amid a broader discussion of the school’s direction.

The vote took place Monday night at a virtual meeting of the school’s board of directors. Two hundred people attended.

Earlier in the day, students protested on the campus of the West Rock environmental-themed charter high school. Students walked out in support of the four teachers — Win Vitkowsky, Allison Hornak, Leonardo Cisija, and Rikki Brown — who were each sent email notices a week ago informing them each that their teaching positions will not be renewed.

An additional seven teachers were notified that their positions are being considered for termination.

(Update Tuesday afternoon: Students walked out again on Tuesday, shutting down classes, and are planning mass absences on Wednesday.)

Before the Monday night vote took place , dozens of students, staff, and parents spoke during the meeting’s public comment portion to denounce the plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UubFC_0fKVh8ZD00
One teacher's plea to the board.

On the verge of tears 2015 graduate Stephanie Torres said one teacher is the godparent of one of her kids.

“It’s just really frustrating to hear that you’re letting go of loyal staff members who understand and value what Common Ground represents,” she told the board.

Teachers argued that they received no explanation from administration for the non-renewals.

New Haven teachers’ union President Leslie Blatteau expressed solidarity with the Common Ground educators. ​“How can this high school, Common Ground, be making a conscious choice to eliminate teaching positions when everywhere else is so focused on hiring and retaining teachers?” Blatteau argued. ​“It leads us to believe that these cuts are connected to brave and inspiring union organizing and advocacy that took place last year.“

Charter Ground Executive Director Monica Maccera-Filppu and High School Director Cherry Pacquette-Emmanuel explained to the community and teachers that the plan to not renew up to one-third of the teachers’ contracts is to restructure the school’s staff numbers to where they were pre-pandemic. They added that they are within legal rights to take the action, and were following a ​“statutory requirement” to give notice of a plan to not renew contracts of those who are not appointed tenure.

They cite budget pressures facing the school as the pandemic-relief money runs out.

Maccera-Filppu said Brown’s position in the math department is to be eliminated next school year as a part of reduction efforts to the department. Cisija’s positon will also be eliminated from the math department; it was noted that he is not tenured or certified for the position. Vitkowsky’s contract is being considered for non-renewal because of performance concerns, she said. Hornak’s art position is being terminated and the teacher lacks tenure and position certification, she said.

The board voted 7−3−3 to approve the administrative restructuring plan, including providing legal notice to the teachers of non-renewals of their contracts for the 2022 – 23 school year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10q7PO_0fKVh8ZD00
The administration's presentation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C9xyz_0fKVh8ZD00

“We did not get to pick and choose to say that we want one particular teacher versus the other. We really had to look at who’s tenured and who’s not, and those who are not tenured are the ones that would have to exit first,” Pacquette-Emmanuel said.

The administration’s restructuring plan comes as a result of needing to increase special education and social worker staffing next school year amid budget limitations, Pacquette-Emmanuel said.

Maccera-Filppu added that the school’s $600,000 Covid relief funds are running out. She said she plans to give an in-depth budget presentation at the May board meeting.

“We have to prepare a budget that looks pretty much like it did pre-pandemic. We can’t go back to a scenario where we do not make the investments in our students’ mental health and we’re not educating the whole child,” Pacquette-Emmanuel said.

The administration decided that new staffing must address pandemic-related needs.

Board members debated before the vote with arguments in favor of approving the non-renewals as a way to provide the most options once the budget is complete.

Beth Klingher, who voted yes to the non-renewals, argued the administration can always ​“hire people back.”

They also offered ideas like severance pay and certification opportunities for the staff.

Several speakers in the public hearing portion argued that the non-renewal choices were made in retaliation to teachers’ vote in the fall to unionize with local 2110 of the United Auto Workers.

“This is not a witch hunt. This has nothing to do with unionizing,” Pacquette-Emmanuel responded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDZNx_0fKVh8ZD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocMps_0fKVh8ZD00
Disha Patel Photo Students walking out of class and around campus Monday.

Parents and students testified Monday that the loss of several committed teachers would ​“destabilize the school” and give students one less reason to view school as a safe space.

Teacher Emily Schmidt argued that with the student population growing, instructional staff should be increased too.

Former students testified that several of the teachers being considered for non-renewls saved their lives by helping them fight depression, build confidence, get their first jobs, and supported them like family while students.

“If you take away the teachers that make it a safe space, it’s a tragedy,” said alum Emma Hausler.

Common Ground teacher A’Lexus Williams expressed solidarity with her colleagues: ​“The fiscal issues or rather fiscal irresponsibility at the hands of the executive director — that has been a main justification for these recommended reductions. [They] should not fall on the shoulders of those that did not create the problems.”

Current student Emerson Zecena said being taught by teachers like Mel Morales strengthened his personal confidence: ​“I longed to see a teacher who looked like me, shared similar culture, and even spoke the same language as I did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wwhg_0fKVh8ZD00
Granola bars distributed to participants in the walkout.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Parents' anger as school introduces gender neutral toilets saying the pupils' student council and LGBTQ+ group had asked for them

An academy school has been criticised by parents after introducing gender neutral toilets for its children. Cedars Academy says the facilities were introduced after requests from students themselves. But after some concerns from a child at the Leicester school, one parent took to Facebook to complain about the decision. While...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

How to Cut Disparities in School Suspension Rates

A 40-minute online empathy exercise with teachers has shown to reduce the risk their students are suspended over the school year. This empathy exercise is most effective for racially stigmatized students in school, cutting the racial gap in suspensions by up to 45%. The benefits of this empathy exercise appear...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Education
New Haven, CT
Education
The Independent

Parents expected 24/7 work from teachers during pandemic

Teachers have spoken about the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and how parents now feel they should have access to them 24 hours a day.At the Nasuwt teaching union annual conference in Birmingham, member Sharon Bishop said “parents and students now feel they can access teachers 24 hours a day, seven days a week since the pandemic”.“Many of us have been told to download apps such as ClassDojo [an educational tech app] to our phones, and parents and students have got into the habit of firing off emails 24/7, with the banal, bizarre, and sometimes, more worryingly,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#High School
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

School principals meet Biden Ed. Sec. after asking him to ‘ban hostile parents’ from school grounds

School principals met with Biden’s Education Secretary on Monday to discuss how best to navigate education in the post-COVID world. The meeting between the National Association of Secondary School Principles (NASSP) and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona comes months after the group requested the Biden administration "ban hostile parents and individuals from school grounds who threaten our safety."
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Protests
Rolling Stone

Texas School Board Ousts Teacher Over Pro-LGBTQ Rainbow Stickers

Click here to read the full article. A teacher in North Texas received official notice Friday that she’ll be out of a job at the end of the school year after she objected to the school’s removal of pro-LGBTQ “safe space” stickers from the school building. Rachel Stonecipher, a teacher in the Dallas suburb of Irving, found out Friday that her contract at the school would not be renewed. “The Board approved the Administration’s recommendation by a vote of 6-0, with one member absent,” reads the notice. “Based on this action, your probationary Chapter 21 Contract was terminated and your employment...
TEXAS STATE
Deseret News

Are school prayer rules about to change?

The Supreme Court on Monday considered the free speech and religious freedom rights of teachers, coaches and students while hearing a case that could rewrite the rules for prayer in public schools. During nearly two hours of arguments, the justices debated at what point a private act of faith becomes...
NFL
New Haven Independent

Nurse Vacancies Spark Budget Debate

Should the city add two new public health nurse positions to the budget … at a time when 25 already-existing nurse positions are vacant?. That question was at the center of a departmental budget workshop hosted Thursday night by the Board of Alders Finance Committee. The in-person meeting took...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Urges School Officials to Plan for Increase in COVID-19 Cases

State officials are warning school administrators to expect more COVID-19 cases affecting students and staff in the upcoming weeks amid increasing transmission. In a message to school leaders, the departments of Education and Public Health said COVID-19 transmission rate increases throughout Connecticut and surrounding states might be partly driven by holidays, school breaks and travel.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
Stamford Advocate

Petition calls for New Milford school superintendent’s resignation; students plan Monday walkout

NEW MILFORD — A growing group of parents in the community has been very vocal in their insistence on the termination or resignation of School Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo. A petition posted Friday afternoon to one of New Milford’s Facebook pages, created by resident Brenden Farinha on Change.org called “Calling for the resignation or termination of superintendent DiCorpo,” had garnered 1,550 signatures as of Saturday.
NEW MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy