ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Pedestrian critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver on Routes 1 & 9

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An 18-year-old pedestrian was critically injured Monday night in Linden when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Routes 1...

www.nj.com

Comments / 2

Robertito Martinez
2d ago

they are plenty traffic cameras in the rout yust check them and you will fine the respaseble driver that hit this young person and make him@her accountable for this

Reply
2
Related
NJ.com

Police trying to ID driver killed in fiery crash on I-295

A motorist was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 295 on Sunday night. The driver, whose identity has not been determined, was traveling southbound near milepost 5.6 in Carneys Point Township around 10:30 p.m. when the car, described as a black Honda, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
CARNEYS POINT TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles at entrance to Union County College

CRANFORD — A Union County College student was struck by two vehicles as he waited to cross the street from a park. Cranford police Lt. Matthew Nazzaro told New Jersey 101.5 that the student was struck around 9:10 a.m. on Springfield Avenue at the crosswalk between the college and Nomahegan Park, where a parking lot is located. One of the vehicles, driven by a female Union County College student, went off the road and struck the student, Nazzaro said.
CRANFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Accidents
City
Linden, NJ
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Rahway, NJ
Accidents
Newark, NJ
Accidents
Rahway, NJ
Crime & Safety
Linden, NJ
Accidents
Elizabeth, NJ
Crime & Safety
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Rahway, NJ
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Routes 1 9#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

Suspicious Vehicle Check Turns Up Cocaine In Central Jersey, Authorities Say

A Central Jersey man was arrested after police found him with cocaine in his car last week, authorities said. Police in Branchburg were doing a property check on a "suspicious vehicle" parked on Woodfern Road, in which Steven J. Dolci, 25, of Hillsborough Township, was in the driver's seat around 10:45 p.m. last Friday, April 22, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot and killed in East Orange, authorities say

A 46-year-old New Jersey man was shot and killed Sunday evening in East Orange, officials said. Gregory Evens was found with gunshot wounds on Sunnyside Terrace in the area of Hudson Avenue after police were called at about 7:30 p.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Evens, of...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Suspect fired multiple shots on No. 4 train: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for the man seen running away from a northbound No. 4 train after firing multiple shots while on board. The suspect displayed the gun while approaching the Fordham Road station about 1:50 a.m. April 16. No one on the train was hit or injured by the […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy