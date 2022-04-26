Pedestrian critical after being struck by hit-and-run driver on Routes 1 & 9

CRANFORD — A Union County College student was struck by two vehicles as he waited to cross the street from a park. Cranford police Lt. Matthew Nazzaro told New Jersey 101.5 that the student was struck around 9:10 a.m. on Springfield Avenue at the crosswalk between the college and Nomahegan Park, where a parking lot is located. One of the vehicles, driven by a female Union County College student, went off the road and struck the student, Nazzaro said.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO