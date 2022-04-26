ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee governor signs transgender athlete penalty bill

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee will soon add harsh penalties against public schools that allow transgender athletes to participate in girls’ sports, under legislation recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Lee quietly signed the proposal last Friday without comment. The governor had previously signed a measure last year mandating...

Comments / 80

Kim
1d ago

Excellent!! I believe everyone deserves to be who they are, but this type of inclusiveness which upsets a balance is absurd. I hope this type of law is signed in all 50 states !!!

62
BLUE FEATHER
1d ago

brilliant! they feel left out , make their own league! special Olympics has their own club & their not crying! wake up ❄, you got your own club now use it or loose it!

40
Hope Fails
1d ago

thank you Governor. Now if Pennsylvania Governor would only do the same. People are not against transpeople they are against them competing against natural woman.

10
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
Fox News

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan attacks Ron DeSantis, calls Florida parental rights bill 'absurd'

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan derided Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill as "absurd" Sunday, saying it would not have been passed in his state. "I didn't really actually see the details of the legislation, but the whole thing seems like a crazy fight," Hogan said. "And now he wants to criticize Disney for expressing how they feel about that bill. I mean, they have every right to. We have a thing called freedom of speech. They can come out and say what they think."
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
