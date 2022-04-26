ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Opposition MPs raise concerns over human rights in India amid trade deal talks

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4RLt_0fKVgrIa00

Opposition MPs raised concerns over human rights in India after the Prime Minister said on a visit last week that the UK hopes to have a trade deal worked out with the country by October.

One Labour told the House of Commons that the UK would be “dancing on the human rights and civil liberties” of communities across India if it signed a free-trade deal with the country.

Labour MP Zarah Sultana (Coventry South) criticised the Prime Minister for visiting a JCB factory the day after reports its vehicles were used to “destroy and demolish Muslim homes and businesses in Delhi”.

She said visiting the factory was a “mistake”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfH5I_0fKVgrIa00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves from a JCB at the new JCB Factory in Vadodara, Gujarat (Ben Stansall/PA) (PA Wire)

Labour MP Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham Perry Barr) told MPs: “India is a human rights abuser across all of its country: for the Sikh Community, for the Muslim community, for the Christian community and particularly more strongly for the Kashmiri community.

“When she talks about signing an agreement coming up to Diwali, they will be dancing on the human rights and civil liberties of all those people who have been persecuted in India, and will she accept that is not acceptable to us as a democracy?”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, who kicked off the debate in the Commons by asking an urgent question, asked: “Given the many concerns about ongoing human rights violations in the country, what provisions will be made in any free trade deal to promote and protect our values?”

Mr Blackford also criticised Boris Johnson for not being present in the chamber to answer questions, saying he has “no respect for the office he occupies and even less respect” for the House of Commons.

“Following his visit last week the Prime Minister should have come to this House and given an update, he has once again failed to do so,” he said.

Foreign Office minister Vicky Ford said “We do not pursue trade at the exclusion of human rights.

“We regard both as an important part of a deep, mature and wide-ranging relationship with our partners.”

She said both countries wanted to conclude the “majority” of the talks on the “comprehensive and balanced” agreement “by the end of October”.

She said: “We condemn any instance of discrimination because of freedom of religion or belief.

“Protecting freedom of religion or belief is one of the absolutely top human rights priorities for this country.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1RVL_0fKVgrIa00
Jagtar Singh Johal (Family/PA) (PA Media)

Labour MP Apsana Begum described reports of Islamophobia in India, saying “leading public figures have openly called for Muslims to be killed”, and what she said was a court ruling banning school girls from hearing hijabs.

Ms Ford said: “It’s a shocking story that she tells.

“But we do engage with India on a range of human rights matters.”

She added: “Where we have concerns we raise them directly with the Government of India, including at ministerial level.”

Elsewhere in the debate, the minister said the Prime Minister did raise the case of Jagtar Singh Johal while on the trip.

Mr Johal of Dumbarton was arrested on November 4 2017 after travelling to the Punjab for his wedding, with local media linking his detention to the killing of Hindu leaders in the area.

SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes MP (West Dunbartonshire) asked “did the Prime Minister, not civil servants, not about a note, directly challenge the arbitrary detention of Jagtar Singh Johal who now faces a death penalty?”

Ms Ford said: “The Prime Minister did raise Mr Johal’s case.

“And he also handed over a note on consular cases.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Labour shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds asked the Commons: “Why would a UK Prime Minister waste such an opportunity to at least try and convince our Indian friends to join us in standing up to (Vladimir) Putin’s aggression?”

Ms Ford replied: “The British Prime Minister and prime minister (Narendra) Modi released a statement immediately after that meeting unequivocally condemning civilian deaths, reiterating the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“He might like to take a look at that.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Charles expresses concern for asylum seekers during community centre visit

The Prince of Wales expressed concern and a “need to do something” about the situation of asylum seekers he met at a community centre in west London. The prince paid a visit to the West London Welcome (WLW) centre near Hammersmith on Thursday, where he was given a tour and spoke with several refugees and asylum seekers who benefit from the centre’s services.
POLITICS
Reuters

India's foreign minister says ready to step up on global issues

NEW DELHI, April 26 (Reuters) - India is prepared to take a much bigger role in global affairs and would help the world with more supplies of wheat to tame food inflation if WTO rules allow, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday. "India is prepared to step forward in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zarah Sultana
Person
Vicky Ford
Person
Ian Blackford
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour#The House Of Commons#Muslim#The Sikh Community#Christian#Kashmiri#Snp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
India
Reuters

Australia worried China will bring Hong Kong police techniques to Solomons

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's spy chief says Canberra is concerned Chinese police deployed to the Solomon Islands under a new security pact could use "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Andrew Shearer, the director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, travelled to the...
CHINA
AFP

US, China court Solomon Islands after defence deal

US and Chinese diplomats fought for the affections of the Solomon Islands on Friday after the small island state shocked its American allies by signing a defence pact with Beijing. As its influence grows, Beijing announced this week it had signed the undisclosed security pact with Honiara.
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy