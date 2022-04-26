The 2023 Subaru Solterra Has a Shockingly High Price

When you want to save money any way that you can, but you still need a truck to meet your daily needs, you’ve got a challenging task. The cheapest pickup trucks in the market are the smallest, but will they give you enough power to get things done? Do you need to consider a bare-bones full-size truck, or will a model in the midsize class fit the bill? When price matters and you want a new truck, these five trucks should be on your mind.

