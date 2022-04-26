Toy recall due to choking hazard

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO