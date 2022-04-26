ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Toy recall due to choking hazard

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This toy is being recalled. Monti Kids recalls wooden push toys due to choking hazard. Monti Kids is recalling their wooden push toy. Due to the fact that the...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Mattress recall due to Flammability

These mattresses are being recalled. Elite comfort solutions recalls Nectar Premier mattresses. Due to failure to meet federal flammability standard. Nectar is recalling their mattresses due to them not meeting the federal standard for flammability. This can possibly pose a fire hazard. There is two mattresses included in this recall.
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
WebMD

Green Beans Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

April 25, 2022 – Alpine Fresh is recalling bags of green beans sold at nationwide chains due to a possible listeria contamination risk, according to the FDA. The 1-pound bags of green beans, marketed under the “Hippie Organics” label, were sold at Aldi, Lidl, and Whole Foods. The affected clear plastic bags have the lot number “313-626” on the back on a small white label.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Recall Issued for Whole Foods Stores in 49 States

Whole Foods Market has recalled a popular product sold in 49 states – Red Lentil Dal. Bakkavor USA issued a voluntary recall of its Red Lentil Dal this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Customers who have purchased this product can return it to their local Whole Foods Market for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Cheese Recall Issued

A popular cheese has been recalled after it was found to pose a "possible health risk" to consumers. On April 22, Anthony Rowcliffe & Son Ltd issued a voluntary recall of Clemency Hall Manchego Cheese due to an undeclared allergen. The recall was issued after it was discovered the product may contain egg, which was not listed among the ingredients. Those with egg allergies or sensitivity to eggs could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction.
FOOD SAFETY
Allrecipes.com

More Than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

Check your fridges and freezers: More than 30 ground beef products shipped to retail stores nationwide, including 1-pound packages, patties, and meatloaf mix produced from February 1, 2022, through April 8, 2022, may be contaminated with E. coli O103. Lakeside Refrigerated Services is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of products that were found to have the organism during routine FSIS testing of imported products, according to The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announcement on April 25.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Publisher’s Platform: Children under 5 sickened by Salmonella chocolate

Kinder products have been recalled after a Salmonella outbreak, which has mostly affected children under the age of five. As of April 20, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed 73 cases in the UK. Above are the numbers:. Behind the numbers are the real stories. “She’s been completely dead behind...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily South

More than 60 Tons of Ground Beef Products Recalled Nationwide

More than 120,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled after routine testing revealed the meat may be infected with Escherichia coli (E. coli). New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced April 25 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) had identified E. coli O103 in some imported ground beef products, including ones sold at Walmart. The impacted products were produced February 1 through April 8. Consumers may still have these products in their freezers, which is why FSIS issued the recall.
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

76K+
Followers
18K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy