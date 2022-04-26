ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingo, KY

April 25, 2022 Vehicle Pursuit leads to Wingo man’s arrest

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 2 days ago

On various charges including being wanted by the U.S. Marshals. Sunday afternoon 04-24-22, Graves Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane attempted to stop a vehicle after witnessing erratic driving and learning that the registered owner of the vehicle’s license was suspended. The vehicle, a 2004 blue Ford Ranger sped...

www.marshallcountydaily.com

Comments / 0

