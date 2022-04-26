ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrowdSource Rescue helps Ukrainians with lessons learned from Hurricane Harvey

KYIV, Ukraine — A Houston-based disaster non-profit is currently on the ground in Ukraine. CrowdSource Rescue is helping Ukrainians on the ground thanks to lessons they learned during Hurricane Harvey. They say the same spirit that helped Houston rally together during a natural disaster is fueling Ukraine today....

