New Horizons to offer in-person support group to survivors of domestic and sexual violence

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers will offer an eight-week, in-person support group to survivors of domestic and sexual violence beginning in June.

The support group will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting on June 1 at a location that will be disclosed to participants when they register for the group.

The program is intended to give individuals a supportive and nonjudgmental space to share their experiences and feelings and to connect with others who have experienced similar traumas. Structured programming will include discussion of techniques to help the healing process.

Participation is limited, and all attendees must register by May 25 with Ashley, New Horizons’ community outreach coordinator, to ensure it is a proper fit for their personal experience.

Children of adult participants are welcome to attend the coinciding youth group during the same time, with limited space available.

New Horizons provides safety and services to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties.

More information and registration are available on the New Horizons website or contact Ashley at (608) 791-2610, ext. 1208, or at ht@nhagainstabuse.org.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.