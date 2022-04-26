ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Canada will no longer require COVID tests for young children to cross border

By asmith
KGMI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLAINE, Wash. – It’s now easier for families with young children to cross the border into Canada. CTV reports...

kgmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

There must be consequences for those who put restrictions on children during COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that three out of every four children have been infected with COVID-19, giving us yet another reference point to show that the panicked liberals who imposed restrictions on children were being cruelly overcautious. There are roughly 73 million children in the...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Blaine, WA
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ctv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KIRO 7 Seattle

Masks again required at Renton school due to rise in COVID-19 cases

RENTON, Wash. — Masks are back for some students after a rise in COVID-19 cases. Students and staff at Dimmitt Middle School in the Renton School District are once again required to wear face coverings indoors. The Renton School District website said Dimmitt has reported 39 positive cases in...
Reuters

New Zealand High Court finds quarantine allocation system infringed on rights

WELLINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand's once lauded COVID-19 response took a hit on Wednesday, when a High Court judge ruled a system used to allocate places in border quarantine facilities infringed on some citizens' right to return home. New Zealand has recently eased border restriction [https://www.reuters.com/world/new-zealand-reopen-borders-phases-end-feb-2022-02-02/] but during...
LOTTERY
KGMI

Seaquarium will allow examination of captive orca Tokitae

MIAMI, Florida – A captive Puget Sound orca will get a thorough examination that many hope could be a step toward bringing her home. Q-13 reports the the new owners of Miami’s Seaquarium will allow an independent group of veterinarians to examine Lolita, who is known as Tokitae by the Lummi Nation and other northwest indigenous people.
MIAMI, FL
WHIO Dayton

Quarantine lottery breached rights, New Zealand court rules

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — During the height of pandemic restrictions, thousands of New Zealanders desperate to return home essentially had to roll the dice month after month as they tried to secure a coveted bed in a quarantine hotel run by the military. On Wednesday, a...
LOTTERY
Washington Examiner

UK nursing home policy on COVID-19 deemed 'unlawful' by High Court

A British court declared the government broke the law when it sent hospital patients into nursing homes without testing them for COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic. The policy was "unlawful" because it did not consider the risk the practice posed to vulnerable residents despite a "growing awareness"...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy