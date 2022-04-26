ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Missing woman last seen in Serra Mesa area found safe

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
UPDATE (10:30 a.m.): San Diego Police confirmed Agnes Bellrose was found Tuesday morning. The department did not provide any additional details regarding her disappearance and location.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police are seeking the public's help in locating an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing after she didn't pickup a friend from the airport.

Agnes Bellrose was last seen in the Serra Mesa area driving her bronze Hyundai SUV (California Plate AAPHONE) on April 25, according to the San Diego Police Department. Police said Bellrose was reported missing after she did not arrive to pick up her friend, who attempted to reach Bellrose numerous times.

Bellrose is an 84-year-old woman, who is described as Asian with black hair and brown eyes, stands about 4-feet tall and weighs 98 pounds. She also wears glasses.

It is unknown what Bellrose was wearing at the time she was last seen.

