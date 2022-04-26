ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Finds in the 419 - Unholy Toledo Tour

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose of you with entomophobia may feel a little antsy about this "Moment of...

The Independent

Florida teen was turned away twice from rides before falling from plunge attraction

The family of a Florida teenager who died after falling from a 430 ft attraction say he was turned away from other rides because of his size. Speaking on Tuesday, a cousin of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said he wanted to ride two rides at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, but was turned away on Friday.“‘They said I’m too big. I can’t ride,’“ his cousin Shay Johnson recalled after speaking with Tyre on the phone.She told Spectrum News 13 that although Tyre was turned away from two attractions at ICON Park, he was not turned away by the Orlando FreeFall.The attraction...
WTRF- 7News

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal. The girl’s father, Scott Macre, 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio refuse officers find puppy under trash in dumpster

An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
Sandusky Register

Ohio anglers win big walleye tourneys by a single ounce

SANDUSKY — Two Ohio anglers won both of the big walleye tournaments held in Sandusky last weekend — by 1 ounce. Joseph Gibson from Avon Lake and Bryan Beck from Lakewood teamed up to catch 10 walleyes that weighed 67 pounds, 14 ounces to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail and Masters Walleye Circuit events.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio woman arrested for stabbing man at urinal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice […]
WTOL-TV

Two people shot in central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple police and ambulances converged on a central Toledo neighborhood on Sunday evening after a shooting. Toledo police say there were two victims, both male. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Police were investigating two nearby scenes in an alley off of Midway Plaisance St. near...
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

These Toledo Sisters Vanished In The Middle Of The Night

Cszera Reys 13-Years-OldThe Toledo Police Department. The Toledo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing siblings, ages 13 and 7 years. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Jerrielynn Freeman, the guardian of 13-year-old Cszera Reyes and 7-year-old Samari Knighten, checked on the two sisters and saw them in their bedroom around 10:00 pm in the 3000 block of Hartman. Their guardian, Jerrielynn, said that by noon Friday, the girls were gone, reports The Toledo Blade. Upon realizing the girls had disappeared, she immediately reported them as missing.
SCDNReports

Toledo Ohio Man Shot Dead By Burglar: Children in the Home

Toledo Ohio Man Shot Dead By BurglarSCDN Graphics Department. Police were called to 2123 N Michigan on 4/25/22 about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Jesus Lopez, suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside his residence. Lopez was treated at the scene before being taken to St. Vincent's Hospital, where he later died.
WLKY.com

Kroger piloting new belted self-checkout option in Ohio

Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane at more than 40 stores. For now, it'll only be in the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues to feature a touch screen register with a scanner. "Kroger is...
