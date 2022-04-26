Finds in the 419 - Unholy Toledo Tour

Cszera Reys 13-Years-OldThe Toledo Police Department. The Toledo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two missing siblings, ages 13 and 7 years. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Jerrielynn Freeman, the guardian of 13-year-old Cszera Reyes and 7-year-old Samari Knighten, checked on the two sisters and saw them in their bedroom around 10:00 pm in the 3000 block of Hartman. Their guardian, Jerrielynn, said that by noon Friday, the girls were gone, reports The Toledo Blade. Upon realizing the girls had disappeared, she immediately reported them as missing.
