ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Adrian Matejka will be first Black editor of Poetry magazine

By HILLEL ITALIE
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNTbe_0fKVeG9T00
Books-Poetry Editor This undated image shows Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet who was named editor of Poetry magazine. (Polina Osherov via AP) (Polina Osherov)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Poetry magazine, one of the country's oldest and most prominent literary publications, will for the first time have a Black editor. Adrian Matejka, an educator, former state laureate of Indiana and prize-winning poet, begins his new job May 16.

“I couldn’t be more humbled or excited to be the new editor of Poetry," Matejka, 50, said in a statement. “The 19-year-old version of me, thumbing through the magazine’s pages with wonder, would have never imagined that he would one day be part of such a vital literary institution.”

Matejka, whose 2013 collection “The Big Smoke” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award, added that he was "committed to re-imagining Poetry not only as a venue for poetics, but more importantly, as one that is in service of poets and treats writers as the gifts that they are.”

Matejka's hiring was announced Tuesday by the Poetry Foundation, a Chicago-based organization that oversees Poetry. The foundation was established in 2003 after Ruth Lilly, an heir to the Eli Lilly pharmaceutical fortune, donated $100 million to the magazine. Poetry, founded in 1912, has published T.S. Eliot, Marianne Moore, John Ashbery and many other leading writers. Several Matejka poems have run in the magazine.

“As an accomplished poet, educator, and past poet laureate, Adrian brings invaluable talent and experience. We look forward to his leadership and collaboration with the team to share new poets and poetry with the world," Michelle T. Boone, who in 2021 became the foundation's first Black president, said in a statement.

Matejka, who grew up in Indianapolis, is also the author of the poetry collections “The Devil's Garden,” “Map to the Stars” and “Somebody Else Sold the World” and an upcoming graphic novel, “Last On His Feet.” In what he calls “strange serendipity,” he is the Ruth Lilly Professor of Poetry at Indiana University Bloomington.

The president of Cave Canem, a leading supporter of Black poets, praised Tuesday's announcement. Tyehimba Jess said in a statement that “Adrian’s vision of building literary community through excellence and diversity in publication is a critical step forward for Poetry. Through his work on the page and his activism as poet laureate of Indiana, Adrian has a track record of service to history and the fullness of each reader and poet’s humanity."

Like numerous literary institutions, the Poetry Foundation has been addressing criticisms over diversity and social awareness. Two years ago, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, the president and board chairman resigned amid criticism over a foundation statement expressing “solidarity with the Black community” and declaring faith in “the strength and power of poetry to uplift in times of despair.”

More than 1,500 poets, subscribers and teachers among others published an open letter denouncing the statement as vague and dispassionate. The letter's endorsers called on the foundation and Poetry magazine, which support and organize a wide range of workshops, grants and awards, to provide "a significantly greater allocation of financial resources toward work which is explicitly anti-racist in nature and, specifically, fighting to protect and enrich Black lives, in and outside of Chicago.“

The foundation responded with “An Open Letter of Commitment to Our Community,” in which it acknowledged its predominantly white leadership and vowed to "better serve the poets who entrust us with their work, creative or otherwise, and serve audiences who find solace, joy, insight, catalysts for change, and more in poetry."

Poetry has not had a permanent editor since the summer of 2020, when Don Share resigned after the magazine was criticized for publishing a poem which Share himself described as “insidious” and “particularly oppressive to Black, Pacific Islander, and Asian people.” The foundation called his departure part of the “ongoing changes and conversations” outlined in its open letter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

How Four Authors Organize and Declutter Their Massive Book Collections

Looking at my bookshelves, I am plagued by the infamous question of readers and writers alike: Can you ever have too many books? Personally, I am always on a quest to have what I love proudly displayed, but when what I love begins to fill up baskets, cover my desk, and form towers in corners, I know it’s time to reevaluate. To help me sort through everything, I’ll be using the advice of the four authors below. Read on to see how they break down the what, where, and when of book organization.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Auctioning pieces of American history

Rare books and papers detailing the exploration of the New World and the founding of the United States, from the collection of book dealer William Reese, will be auctioned beginning next month at Christie's in New York City. The lots include Paul Revere's engraving of the 1770 Boston Massacre; and the first New England broadside of the Declaration of Independence. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at some priceless history up for sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
Vogue

Simone Leigh And Sonia Boyce Make History At The Venice Biennale

On 23 April, the two Golden Lions at the Venice Biennale – the top honours at the prestigious biannual art event, which is now open to the public – were awarded to Simone Leigh and Sonia Boyce, representing the US and the UK respectively. It marks the first time in the Biennale’s 127-year history that the prize has gone to a Black woman artist, with both Leigh and Boyce also being the first Black women to represent their nations in Venice. It feels reflective of this year’s already singular Biennale, which sees women outnumber men within its main halls for the first time; a key priority for artistic director Cecilia Alemani when taking up the mantle.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Louise Erdrich among 6 finalists for literary Women's Prize

The 23rd novel by acclaimed American author Louise Erdrich and an adult fiction debut by Trinidadian stand-up comedian Lisa Allen-Agostini were named finalists on Wednesday for the 30,000-pound ($38,000) Women’s Prize for fiction.Erdrich’s “The Sentence” — set in a haunted Minneapolis bookstore — and Allen-Agostini’s Caribbean story of gender violence and liberation, “The Bread the Devil Knead,” are on a six-book shortlist for the prestigious British award.The finalists also include New Zealand author Meg Mason’s bold and funny novel about love and mental illness, “Sorrow and Bliss”; U.S.-Canadian writer Ruth Ozeki’s bibliophilic novel “The Book of Form and Emptiness”;...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marianne Moore
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
John Ashbery
Person
Ruth Lilly
The Independent

Women’s Prize for Fiction announces ‘wonderfully diverse’ shortlist

The shortlist for the Women’s Prize for Fiction has been announced.In its 27th year, the literary prize aims to honour “outstanding, ambitious, original fiction written in English by women anywhere in the world”.Six countries are represented on this year’s shortlist, with Turkish-British author Elif Shafak among them.Lisa Allen Agostini, Louise Erdich, Meg Mason, Ruth Ozeki, and Maggie Shipstead have also made it onto the list.This year’s selection was chosen by chair of judges Mary Ann Sieghart and her judging panel: Lorraine Candy, Dorothy Koomson, Anita Sethi, and Pandora Sykes.The six novels explore a range of themes including “belonging and identity;...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Louise Nevelson Exhibition Alights in Venice, 60 Years After the Iconic Artist Represented the U.S. at the Biennale

Click here to read the full article. Currently, all around Venice during the Biennale—plastered on walls, on the sides of water buses as they float down the Grand Canal—is a commanding photograph. In it, the artist Louise Nevelson, imperious, gazes out implacably through her signature heavy-lashed, smoky eyes. Standing in front of one of her sculptures, Nevelson wears a riding cap, an intricate brocade vest, and a silk shirt. Pace Gallery’s founder Arne Glimcher commissioned this portrait of Nevelson, whom he has long represented, from photographer Lynn Gilbert in 1976. As Gilbert has recalled, Nevelson refused to take off her riding cap....
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Dumpster find leads to rediscovery of artist Francis Hines

After fading into obscurity, the late artist Francis Hines is gaining new attention after a car mechanic rescued hundreds of his paintings from a dumpster in Connecticut.Hines, an abstract expressionist, garnered some recognition in 1980 by using fabric to wrap the arch in New York City’s Washington Square in an intricate crisscross pattern. But he kept a low profile and drifted out of the art world’s spotlight, passing away in 2016.The trove of paintings, most using his signature wrapping style, was found a year later — and that’s where the artist's path to rediscovery began.An exhibit of the found art...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet Laureate#Pulitzer Prize#Racial Injustice#Racism#First Black#The Poetry Foundation
ARTnews

Six Visual Artists Win This Year’s Coveted Rome Prize, Including Tony Cokes and Elle Pérez

Click here to read the full article. The American Academy in Rome announced the winners of 2022–23 Rome Prize and Italian Fellowships today. The visual artists awarded this year are Tony Cokes, Todd Gray, Ester Partegàs, Elle Pérez, Ioana M. Uricaru, and Bradford M. Young. The visual arts prize for an Italian fellow, the Fondazione Sviluppo e Crescita CRT Italian Fellow in Visual Arts, was awarded to Alice Visentin. The prestigious Rome Prize is awarded to about 30 American scholars and artists every year, ranging from Medievalists to landscape architects. Each winner receives lodging, meals, a studio and a stipend. Previously selected...
VISUAL ART
WGAU

Harvard report brings joy, grief for descendants of enslaved

BOSTON — (AP) — Egypt Lloyd couldn’t hold back tears when she saw the names — her ancestors, Tony, Cuba and Darby — in a study chronicling Harvard University’s involvement in America's slave trade. Lloyd grew up nearby, in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, but her...
BOSTON, GA
Smithonian

View the Grandaddy of Political Scandals in Oils, Cartoons and Sculpture

For political junkies of a certain age, the names Haldeman, Erlichman, Mitchell and Liddy are as vivid as those of North, Weinberger, Abrams and Hall during the Iran-Contra Affair, or Guiliani, Barr, Manafort and Papadopoulos in more recent years. But it was Watergate alone that led to history’s only resignation...
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

B-52s announce plans for farewell tour

They are calling it a farewell tour: the Athens-based B-52s say they’ll hit the road this summer, starting in August in Seattle and wrapping up in Atlanta in November. The quirky dance-pop outfit The B-52s are hitting the road one last time for a final tour this summer that will roam from coast to coast.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
64K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy