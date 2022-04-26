ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Hamtramck Music Fest returns for summer edition in 2022

By Lee DeVito
MetroTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hamtramck Music Festival is set to return this summer. This year's festival is scheduled for Aug. 11-14, organizers said on Monday. It's expected to feature more than 100 local artists, performing in about 20 music venues across Hamtramck. No acts have been announced yet, but artists can apply...

www.metrotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony headed to Detroit’s Sound Board at Motor City Casino

Tell us what you gonna do when it ain’t nowhere to hide. We’ll tell you what, you’re gonna meet at the crossroads for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Though the group’s last album was released in 2017 (though it only featured two of the group’s five members), they are still active and considered one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time. We just hope Bizzy Bone doesn’t throw any bottles like he did at the Verzuz battle with Three Six Mafia, which he later apologized for.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

With Freep Film Festival and more, documentaries of all stripes land in metro Detroit

It's a big week for documentary here in metro Detroit. The Freep Film Festival's screenings and events stretch from Wednesday, April 27 to Sunday, May 1, across venues including Frame in Hazel Park, the Detroit Film Theatre, the Redford Theatre, and the Michigan Science Center, among others. They're chased, too, by a separate, unrelated screening of landmark labor documentary The Wobblies playing Cinema Detroit (another participating festival venue) on May 1, and a revival there the weekend after of Flint, a 2021 Freep selection focused on the city's ongoing water crisis. With festival offerings encompassing activist profiles, policy investigations, fringe subcultures, and glimpses into the lives of both working artists and restauranteurs, there should be something playing to call to virtually anyone. While not everything playing Freep was available for advance review, what follows is a rough guide to the festival's many offerings.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Hamtramck, MI
MetroTimes

Habatat Detroit Year of Glass50 exhibit will showcase extraordinary works of art in Royal Oak

Artists from around the world will show their skills working with the glass medium at the Habatat Detroit Fine Art’s International Year of Glass50 Award Exhibition. The exhibit’s towering sculptures and intricate abstract works are enough to make visitors do a double-take, wondering, “wait, that’s glass?” More than 500 artworks will be exhibited at Habatat Detroit Fine Art during the show, which will kick off with a free gala on Saturday. The show will be on display until July 29.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Asian-influenced Tigerlily to open at former Antihero in downtown Ferndale

A new Asian-inspired restaurant and sushi bar is opening on West Nine Mile in Ferndale, with an adjacent tiki bar. Tigerlily is scheduled to open this summer at the site of Antihero, a former hotspot that served Asian-influenced cuisine and drinks until it closed in 2020 amid the pandemic. Ferndale-based...
FERNDALE, MI
MetroTimes

Seth Meyers to perform comedy night to help Forgotten Harvest organization feed hungry metro Detroiters

Forgotten Harvest will present its 29th Annual Comedy Night and fundraiser on Friday. This year’s event will feature special guest comedian Seth Meyers. Proceeds from the evening’s ticket sales will go to supporting Forgotten Harvest’s efforts to fight food insecurity in metro Detroit. The organization provides food to over 600,000 metro Detroiters in need each year. The charitable evening also includes an auction for a $500 London Chop House gift card, Detroit Tigers Suite Package, tickets to the Rooftop Party for the Detroit Fireworks with an overnight stay at the Siren Hotel, and much more.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Music Venues#The Fest#Hamtramck Music Fest#Metro Times#Detroit Metro Times#Google News#Apple News
MetroTimes

Mike Posner gives Big Sean his flowers following Coachella performance

Coachella returned to the valley following a two year hiatus because of the pandemic. This year, the festival brought a little bit of Detroit's west side to the desert, as Big Sean was one of the festival's headlining performances. This would be the rapper's first solo Coachella set after previously making guest appearances in 2016 and 2019.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
MetroTimes

Michigan business are invited to showcase products at Meijer

Meijer announced Tuesday that it is resurrecting its Lift Local Supplier Event to give local businesses another opportunity to showcase their products at the Grand Rapids-based grocer. “Our partnerships with vendors in our footprint allow us to directly impact our local economies,” Peter Whitsett, Meijer executive vice president of merchandising...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Axios

5 must-try rooftop bars in Detroit

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up. Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city. 1. Lumen. Details: A luxe space for drinks and bites that's encased in glass to...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel to be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown

Greektown Casino-Hotel in downtown Detroit is getting rebranded with a new name and upgrades, the new owner announced Monday. Beginning on May 1, the 22-year-old casino will be called Hollywood Casino at Greektown. Penn National purchased Greektown casino in May 2019 from Dan Gilbert’s Jack Entertainment for $1 billion.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy