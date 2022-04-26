Hamtramck Music Fest returns for summer edition in 2022

It's a big week for documentary here in metro Detroit. The Freep Film Festival's screenings and events stretch from Wednesday, April 27 to Sunday, May 1, across venues including Frame in Hazel Park, the Detroit Film Theatre, the Redford Theatre, and the Michigan Science Center, among others. They're chased, too, by a separate, unrelated screening of landmark labor documentary The Wobblies playing Cinema Detroit (another participating festival venue) on May 1, and a revival there the weekend after of Flint, a 2021 Freep selection focused on the city's ongoing water crisis. With festival offerings encompassing activist profiles, policy investigations, fringe subcultures, and glimpses into the lives of both working artists and restauranteurs, there should be something playing to call to virtually anyone. While not everything playing Freep was available for advance review, what follows is a rough guide to the festival's many offerings.

