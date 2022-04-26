ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS Trades Way Through First Quarter To Land Best Profit In 15 Years

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
International Business Times
 2 days ago

UBS rode strong trading income to post its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years on Tuesday, while signalling its wealth management clients will continue to remain cautious in the coming months due to geopolitical and macro-economic uncertainties. The results show the world's biggest wealth manager and Switzerland's largest...

Reuters

PayPal shares rise despite cut in annual profit view

April 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) shares traded higher Wednesday even after the company lowered its full-year profit outlook, signaling that payments volumes could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. Still, the company reported a modest increase in revenue and user growth, appearing...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

For Goldman Sachs, It's a Tale of 2 Investment Banks

Goldman saw strong revenue in its fixed income and equity trading businesses. But deal-making advisory and underwriting revenue struggled. In particular, equity underwriting was down significantly as IPO activity nearly came to a halt in early 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Deutsche Bank Extends Quarterly Profit Streak but Ukraine Clouds Outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as investment banking revenues climbed, but its share price fell as it warned that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt annual earnings. This year is crucial for Germany's largest lender and Chief Executive Christian Sewing as...
MARKETS
International Business Times

StanChart Profit Beats Estimates, Flags Strong Outlook On Rising Rates

Standard Chartered posted a forecast-beating 6% rise in first-quarter profit, sending its shares sharply higher, as the emerging-markets focused lender benefited from rising interest rates aimed at controlling inflation. The London-headquartered lender, which is focused on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, now expects income growth this year to slightly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MARKETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Coca-Cola earnings beat Wall Street estimates as revenue jumps 16%

Coca-Cola on Monday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. Coke's unit case volume rose 8% during the quarter, fueled by demand for drinks like Powerade and Coke Zero Sugar. Despite the suspension of its Russian business, the company reiterated its full-year outlook for organic revenue and comparable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS

