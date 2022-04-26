ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Healthy Living: Non-surgical options for skin care

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmgP0_0fKVdAou00

For today’s Healthy Living segment, we’re talking about skin care.

Dr. Marta Pazos stopped by the studio this morning to give us some tips on how to take better care of our skin.

For more information on some of these non-surgical options, please watch the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living
shefinds

The One Supplement You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Smoother, Younger-Looking Complexion

Apart from a well-balanced diet, ample hydration, exercise, a healthy sleep schedule and using the right products, another way to get smoother, youthful-esque skin is through supplementation. If you’re new to beauty supplements and don’t know where to start— look no further. We checked in with skin and health experts who detailed one essential supplement that you should take (apart from collagen, of course). Read on for tips from Soraya Ali-Hope, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals chemist, Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist, who all recommend a supplement that you may be familiar with inn your other beauty products.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Mic

How to organize your home with as little effort as possible, according to experts

When you take the time to organize all the stuff in your home, every day afterward goes better. Getting dressed is fast and easy. Cooking a meal is less frustrating. Walking out the door in the morning doesn’t involve a mad scramble to locate shoes, keys, and sunglasses. And you will never again have to drop everything and run around the house tidying like a maniac because guests are coming over. When everything has a place and putting things in those places is an easy habit, the Queen could stop by and you could invite her in without a moment of embarrassment.
INTERIOR DESIGN
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Dry Eye

Noticing your eyes are either watery or very dry at times. Dry eye can occur for a couple of reasons. These can include:. There aren't enough tears to keep the surface of your eyes moist due to a condition that may inflame the tear ducts, such as Sjögren's syndrome, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis (these are all autoimmune diseases in which the immune system attacks your own tissues).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Rise and Shine: A Carefully Considered Morning Ritual That Can Brighten Your Day

Raelle Brown is a powerful voice for many – for women of color, for women with eczema, and for anyone needing a role model with strength and self-assurance. A video producer in the Philadelphia area, Raelle uses her communication skills and her deep compassion to help others through her popular Instagram account, @wokewithinskin, as well as her blog. How does she get ready to be at her best each morning, even when dealing with a difficult skin flare-up? Here, she shares her strategies, from both health/beauty and emotional perspectives.
SKIN CARE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy