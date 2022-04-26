ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC gets cornerback transfer from Ohio State

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Defensive back Lejond Cavazos is transferring to North Carolina. Cavazos spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Ohio State and has three years of eligibility remaining. “I want to say how excited I am to be a Tar Heel,” Cavazos said....

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
The Spun

Report: Younger Brother Of Former Buckeyes Star Is Transferring

Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Hooker’s older brother, Malik Hooker, currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys after the Indianapolis Colts made the former Buckeyes star a first-round pick in 2017. The younger sibling recorded 33 tackles in 15 career games (four last season) with Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
Texas State
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reactions to UNC landing prized five-star recruit G.G. Jackson

The wait is finally over. After a long few weeks where UNC fans were teased by the idea of five-star recruit G.G. Jackson committing to the Tar Heels, the power forward ended his recruitment on Wednesday by pledging his commitment to the program. Hubert Davis and his staff have now landed the No. 1 player in the 2023 class to pair with fellow five-star guard Simeon Wilcher. It’s a great start for Davis who is coming off a run to the Final Four and will return four of those five starters. The future is certainly bright and now the Tar Heels will look to build on this. Following the commitment, there was plenty of reaction to the Tar Heels landing Jackson ranging from players to staff members, fans, and even the media. It’s a big moment for Davis and the Tar Heels, so we decided to take some of the best reactions we saw and put them together into one article. See the reactions below:   Former player and current staff member Brandon Robinsonhttps://twitter.com/BRob_4/status/1519394602071040003Jon Rothsteinhttps://twitter.com/JonRothstein/status/1519395161767391232BDahthttps://twitter.com/BDAHT/status/1519395708775931904Tate Frazierhttps://twitter.com/tatefrazier/status/1519393480337883136Jeff Borzellohttps://twitter.com/jeffborzello/status/1519393573636124672Armando Bacothttps://twitter.com/iget_buckets35/status/1519394545942863872UNC Basketball Twitter accounthttps://twitter.com/UNC_Basketball/status/1519393639079854083Caleb Lovehttps://twitter.com/caleb2love/status/151940284467107430511
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armando Bacot
defpen

2023 Top Five Recruit GG Jackson Commits to North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have landed the commitment of 2023 top-five recruit and top-three power forward GG Jackson. He committed to the Tar Heels over the Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and NBA G League Ignite team. Jackson is a top talent and likely “one and done” talent. He could likely be the first to do so in the Hubert Davis era of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The South Carolina native will move up one state to play college basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Class of 2023 standout forward G.G. Jackson announces commitment to join North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball program

Elite junior G.G. Jackson, one of the top players in the 2023 men's basketball class, announced his commitment to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday. Jackson chose the Tar Heels over South Carolina, UMass, Duke, Auburn, Georgetown and a couple of other programs that tried to jump into the mix in recent weeks. North Carolina was considered the heavy favorite entering Jackson's announcement, particularly after last month's coaching change at South Carolina. The Tar Heels had long been a factor in Jackson's recruitment, but -- after Duke's string of 2023 commitments and the Gamecocks firing Frank Martin and hiring Lamont Paris -- they had all the momentum over the last month.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Marcus Freeman Reacts To Facing Ohio State In Debut

New Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is fired up to play his alma mater in September. The Fighting Irish are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in their first game of the season, which will also be Freeman’s head-coaching debut. Freeman was a guest on the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSPA 7News

Clemson confirms hiring of new basketball assistants

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Brad Brownell announced the addition ofBilly Donlon as associate head coach and Sean Dixon as assistant coach to his staff on Monday. The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved the measure. “This is a great day for Clemson Basketball with the addition of these two coaches […]
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Under Armour#San Antonio#American Football#College Football#Unc#University#Pbu#Img Academy
Ash Jurberg

The billionaire who lives in Columbus

This month, Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. In total there were 2,668 billionaires worldwide. Seven of these people live in Ohio but today I wanted to look at the billionaire who lives in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
WAVY News 10

NC parents concerned about school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro parents are concerned about an after-school Satan club encouraging students at one school to join. Organizers say it’s not about worshipping Satan. They say a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of free speech. The flier is decorated with a cartoon devil with an eye-catching statement: “Hey kids, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC heading to Chicago to meet with five-star recruit’s parents

Hubert Davis and North Carolina landed a big commitment in the 2023 class when five-star forward G.G. Jackson committed. But now, the Tar Heels have their sights set on adding to the class even more. Per Jeff Borzello, the Tar Heels are heading to Chicago on Thursday to meet with the parents of five-star recruit Matas Buzelis for a special in-home visit. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is ranked No. 5 by 247Sports in their recruiting rankings. He has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment with blue blood programs like UNC, Duke, and Kentucky all after him among others out there. Buzelis’...
CHICAGO, IL
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy