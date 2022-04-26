Meiser beats 'the shadow,' sets CM school record at MadCo

Marquette Catholic's Kambria Simons clears a hurdle in her win in the 100-meter hurdles at the Madison County small-schools girls track meet Monday at Memorial Stadium in Wood River. (Greg Shashack / The Telegraph)

WOOD RIVER – Hannah Meiser was focused on conquering Bethalto, not the entirety of Madison County.

And the Civic Memorial junior accomplished that at the Madison County small-schools girls track meet by winning the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 24.47 seconds.

“That’s a school record,” Meiser said with a smile. “That was the goal.”

Meiser broke the 10-year-old CM standard set by Dakota Zimmerman at 2:25.38 in 2012. Meiser, who eclipsed her personal record of 2:28.2 set March 29 in a meet at Highland, was pushed for all 800 meters of her MadCo victory by Father McGivney sophomore Kaitlyn Hatley, who ran with Meiser to finish second at 2:26.06.

“I saw the shadow,” Meiser said of the stalking Hatley. “I’d kind of look down and the shadow was there. I knew she was still on my shoulder and I had to go.”

Meiser-Hatley flipped the 1-2 finish of Hatley-Meiser from last season’s county meet on this track, when Hatley won in 2:30 and Meiser was a close second at 2:32.

Meiser defeated Hatley at the Highland meet earlier this season, with Meiser at 2:28.13 and Hatley at 2:29.53. Meiser was targeting the school record at MadCo and she figured Hatley could help push her there.

“We were at the line before the race,” Meiser said of her exchange with Hatley. “I said, help me break the school record. She said, I’ll try. We can push each other. It helped, tremendously.”

While Meiser celebrated her personal accomplishment, the Marquette Catholic Explorers retained their county crown after winning the program’s first MadCo title in 2021. Marquette scored 109 points to beat a small-schools field of McGivney (102), CM (99), Roxana (83), Madison (43), East Alton-Wood River (24) and Metro-East Lutheran (13).

Junior Sammy Hentrich led the Explorers with two victories and two runner-up finishes. Hentrich won the long jump at 15 feet, 0.75 inches before taking to the track and winning the 300-meter hurdles in 54.39. She was second in 100 in 13.41 and the second in 200 in 27.84, finishing behind McGivney's Mia Range in both sprints.

Marquette sophomore Kambria Simons won the 100 hurdles in 18.23 and ran second to Hentrich in the 300 hurdles in 55.16. Junior Grace Sechrest, who took third in the long jump and was the lone triple jumper in the field, won the triple at 27-0. Marquette’s 4x200 relay ran second with Simons, Caroline Rae, Tyra Wells and Ava Certa circling the track twice in in 2:02.72.

McGivney got another productive meet from Range, a freshman who won three events and took second in another. Range won the 100 in 13.34 and the 200 in 27.56 after winning the high jump at 5-1.75 and taking second in the long jump at 14-5.75.

Griffins freshman Elena Rybak turned in the meet’s most outstanding performance while winning the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:58.13. Last season’s Class 1A state championship in the 1,600 was won in 5:05.

The Griffins added a victory in the shot put with freshman Lilly Gilbertson getting off a toss of 32-7. McGivney won two relays with Hatley, Alyssa Terhaar, Caroline Rakers and Amelia Beltramea taking the 4x400 in 4:28.03 and Hatley, Jane Cummins, Terhaar and Rybak running alone on the lead while winning the 4x800 in 10:04.35.

Roxana picked up one victory while posting a 1-2 finish in the 3,200 meters. Junior Riley Doyle won in 14:54.43, with junior teammate Gabrielle Woodruff right behind at 14:55.28.

Shells sophomore Paige Lohman was second in the 400 in 1:06.72. Freshman Riley Lohman was second in the 100 hurdles in 20.26. Senior Deja Ware was second in the discus at 86-2. Roxana tacked on a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay with Paige Lohman, Lily Daugherty, Riley Lohman and Macei Carlisle finishing in 58.03.

Along with Meiser’s victory in the 800, CM picked up wins from sophomore Bella Hannaford and senior Peyton Mormino. Hannaford won the 400 in 1:06.07 and Mormino won the discus at 96-10. Mormino took second in the shot at 32.5.5

CM’s 4x400 relay was second with Hannaford, Eliza Donaldson, Alyssa Mann and Meiser finishing in 4:36.88. Mann, Hannaford, Donaldson and Shelby Quick added a second place in the 4x800 in 11:29.68.

Meiser also turned in a second-place run in the 1,600 in 5:17.85. But she learned the most from her record-setting 800 battle.

“It just helps me realize I can get out fast, a lot faster than what I have been getting out in the mile,” Meiser said. “This really helps.”

Meiser’s training in the season’s last month will focus on the 1,600 and 3,200 races she plans to run in the postseason.

“It seems to be working for me,” Meiser said of the distance double, “so why not do it at state. … I feel like I’ve hit the times I wanted to. But I want to keep getting faster and I want to keep getting fitter.”