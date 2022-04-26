Woman, nephew die from carbon monoxide poisoning a day after moving into new house

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in a house in southeast Macon, the apparent victims of carbon monoxide poisoning, Bibb County’s coroner said.

Nieshera Brown, 27 and her nephew Nasir Ragin 15 were discovered by folks working on the house at about 9 a.m. The home is located at 917 N. Ponce de Leon Circle, between Houston Avenue and Interstate 75 in a neighborhood just south of Evergreen Cemetery, Coroner Leon Jones said.

The carbon monoxide poisoning was reportedly caused by a gas-powered generator inside the house. Brown and Ragin had just moved into the home yesterday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the generator was running when the bodies were discovered.

Next of kin has been notified, and the bodies will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsies.

The house they were in, a 977-square-foot rental, was built in 1940. Tax records show that the place is owned by a Stone Mountain man.