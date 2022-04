With the NFL Draft set to take center stage on Thursday night for Round 1, there are plenty of talented names that are set to find their first NFL homes. There might not be the hype or top-end quarterback talent that you’re used to seeing at the top of the first round, but there are still plenty of difference makers in this draft that if they get developed properly, could be Pro Bowlers in the league for years to come.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO