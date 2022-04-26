How driving is subsidized in America

ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Javier Sanchez Mendoza Jr., 24, allegedly recruited a Mexican migrant laborer bound for farm work in Georgia, brought her to live with him in his mobile home in Jesup, and repeatedly raped her for more than a year after making her believe they’d somehow been married, according to the feds.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers. (MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.
The Matthew Effect or Matthew Principle of accumulated advantage, is sometimes summarized by the adage "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer" The concept is applicable to matters of fame or status, but may also be applied literally to cumulative advantage of economic capital. The term was coined by sociologist Robert K. Merton and his wife, Harriet Zuckerman, in 1968 and takes its name from the Parable of the Talents in the biblical Gospel of Matthew. The Matthew effect may be explained by preferential attachment whereby individuals probabilistically accrue a total reward in proportion to their existing degree.
I’ve got two brothers quite a bit younger than me who are college-age and both of whom are planning to attend major colleges following two years at local community college. This means that there has been an abundance of researching the best college for each of the fields they wish to enter.
Part of the Future of Work issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. “I don’t have goals. I don’t have ambition. I only want to be attractive.” This apathetic declaration is the start of a TikTok rant that went viral for its blatant message: to reject hard work and indulge in leisure. Thousands of young people have since remixed the sound on the app, providing commentary about their post-college plans, dream jobs, or ideal lifestyles as stay-at-home spouses.
CNN reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars developing CNN+ — the streaming service that it launched last month and canceled last week. The cable giant abandoning its new streaming service so quickly after spending so much on it could create a chilling effect, according to Carrie Brown of CUNY’s journalism school.
This year, leaders will be challenged by war, pandemics, racism, climate change, politics, media bias, shareholder value, innovation, growth, supply chain problems, inflation, data security, customer experience, remote work models, employee satisfaction, and the Great Resignation. As the list highlights and research confirms, the role of a leader is more...
We frequently hear in the 21st century that data is the new oil. Those who controlled oil flows in the 1970s had a near stranglehold on the global economy. Today, those who hold data might well control the new economy. Data, however, is diffuse, hard to track and nearly impossible to regulate, which could have unparalleled implications for human rights and religious freedom.
California and 15 other states that want the U.S. Postal Service to buy more electric delivery vehicles are suing to halt purchases of thousands of gas-powered trucks as the agency modernizes its mail delivery fleet. Three separate lawsuits, filed by 16 states and environmental groups Thursday in New York and...
