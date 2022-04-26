ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Madison Fire Department responds to two calls

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison Fire Department responded to a couple of calls within minutes of each other on Saturday evening. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that firefighters responded to a call in the one-thousand block of...

KELOLAND TV

Woman calls police to report roommate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of an assault lead police to drugs, a stolen car and stolen gun. On Monday, a woman called police saying her roommate had threatened her and she was worried because he carried a gun. The investigation led police to a vehicle that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

S.D. authorities find missing Sioux Falls woman’s body

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman who had been missing for almost two weeks. According to reports, searchers found Kay Flittie’s body in Hanson County on Saturday. She was last seen by a passerby walking on Interstate 90 on April 5. The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Chief: Rep. Thompson Uses Position To ‘Intimidate,’ ‘Bully’ Police Officers During Daughter’s Traffic Stop

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated Tuesday, April 26, to reflect Thompson’s statement.) ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL Rep. John Thompson misused his position as an elected official to “intimidate and bully” police officers who pulled over his daughter during a traffic stop, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said. Early Sunday evening, an officer suspected a 26-year-old woman of driving while impaired in St. Paul, a police summary report said, and pulled her over. She did not cooperate, and that officer requested back up, according to the police summary of what happened. Police say she didn’t comply with the officers’...
SAINT PAUL, MN
City
Madison, SD
Madison, SD
Crime & Safety
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Nebraska fire crews battle cornfield blaze south of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- It took 81 firefighters and 30 rigs approximately 90 minutes to put out a fire in cornfield in northeast Nebraska Saturday night. Crews were called to the scene south of Norfolk at 5:45 p.m., according to Norfolk Fire Capt. Lannce Grothe. Grothe said firefighters encountered heavy smoke...
NORFOLK, NE
KCRG.com

Car crashes into Cedar Rapids house early Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have confirmed a car hit a house early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Chandler Street Southwest. Police have not said whether there are any injuries related to the crash, nor what may have led up to the crash. This is a developing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Associated Press

Strong winds fuel fire at vacant Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire Sunday at a senior living apartment building under construction in southwest Omaha. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said 88 firefighters were on site at the Ovation Senior Living complex near 144th and Pacific streets at the height of the response to the four-alarm fire that was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The blaze was under control by 11:30 a.m.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Massive fire in Southwest Omaha damages unfinished apartment building

OMAHA, Neb. — After 10 hours, Omaha fire said a vacant apartment fire is under control. Flames raced and roared through the framing of an unfinished West Omaha apartment building early Sunday near 144th & Pacific Streets. The building is set to be the upscale Ovation Senior Living complex...
OMAHA, NE
Public Safety
KIMT

Explosions reported, campers ablaze Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Multiple campers caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Clear Lake, and it resulted in $75,000 in damage. The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to 3301 Willow Creek Ct. at Hidden Lake Campground just after noon after a report of heavy black smoke and three separate explosions. Firefighters...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle high winds while battling vehicle fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City battled high winds at the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday. Authorities say the fire began just before midnight at East Mall Drive and Dyess Avenue. Rapid City Fire Department responded to the fire and faced the added challenge of...
RAPID CITY, SD
KGLO News

Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County

HANFORD — A Mason City woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Pamela Okerstrom was eastbound on 210th Street west of Thrush Avenue near Hanford in rural Cerro Gordo County at about 7 o’clock Tuesday morning when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch and vaulted a field driveway, becoming airborne, landed and rolled, before coming to rest.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Laptops taken from Rochester business over the weekend

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating after some computer equipment was taken from a Rochester business over the weekend. Police received a call from an employee at Highland Meadows Counseling Center Monday morning. They said sometime between Friday at 5 p.m. and Monday at 8:30 a.m. someone broke into the store and took computer equipment.
ROCHESTER, MN

