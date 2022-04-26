Madison Fire Department responds to two calls

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated Tuesday, April 26, to reflect Thompson’s statement.) ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — DFL Rep. John Thompson misused his position as an elected official to “intimidate and bully” police officers who pulled over his daughter during a traffic stop, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said. Early Sunday evening, an officer suspected a 26-year-old woman of driving while impaired in St. Paul, a police summary report said, and pulled her over. She did not cooperate, and that officer requested back up, according to the police summary of what happened. Police say she didn’t comply with the officers’...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO