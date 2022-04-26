ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road closures on US 67 near Howard College

By Jeff Caldwell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Drivers in San Angelo should plan for closures on portions of US Highway 67 near Howard College on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

In a post published on the agency’s Facebook page on Monday, April 25, 2022, TxDOT warned drivers that parts of US 67 near Howard College will be closed on Tuesday. On Wednesday, all northbound traffic on the highway near Howard College will be diverted for construction.

TxDOT says both closures should last one day.

Tuesday’s closures

TxDOT said the ramp to the southbound frontage road and McGill St will be closed on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for cantilever and metal beam guard fence installation.

Wednesday’s closures

Northbound traffic on US 67/277 will be diverted to Smith Boulevard. TxDOT says drivers should use FM 380 as a detour to get back on to US 67/277 North.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

