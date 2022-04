It has not been an ideal start to the playoffs for the Phoenix Suns. After holding the best regular-season record in the NBA by eight full games, this postseason has been a struggle. The injury to Devin Booker has changed the team a great deal and the Pelicans have proven they are unwilling to roll over. Even without Booker, the Suns were expected to have no trouble with the 36-46 Pelicans, but New Orleans has proved they have been underrated.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO